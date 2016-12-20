Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Xiaomi Mi 6 News, Specs & Release Date: Handset Rumored To Come In Three SoC Variants, One Model May Feature Xiaomi's Original Processor

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Xiaomi Mi 6 Specs & News
The next high end phone may come in 3 different variants with different SoC's.
2016 has truly been a great year for Chinese brand Xiaomi. Now, they are gearing up for some blockbuster releases in 2017, too. News and rumors have it that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 may actually come in 3 different variants with a different system on chip (SoC) in each such model.

Only this year, Xiaomi Mi5 and Mi 5 Pro had been released to the public. These devices were quite similar but came with different specs to some extent. Xiaomi Mi 5 Pro also had a variant with a completely ceramic body. Then came the Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus in September with the introduction of Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX in October itself. We now expect the next flagship high-end smartphone of the Xiaomi brand to be released in the first quarter of 2017 itself. There has been no rumors or updates or announcements about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 but we might have some update.

Xiaomi Mi 6 News & Specs

A leakster based in China, @KJuma has stated that Xiaomi Mi 6 specs will include the Snapdragon 835 processor. Snapdragon 835 is the latest offering of the company, Qualcomm, which is being featured in many upcoming smartphones as well. However, it may so happen that this is not the only variant Xiaomi Mi 6 may have. Xiaomi is actually planning to introduce 3 different variants of this model, namely the Xiaomi Mi 6S, Mi 6E and Mi 6P. In Xiaomi Mi 6S, the letter "S" may stand for Snapdragon.

In Xiaomi Mi 6E, the letter "E" may stand for "Helio" by MediaTek. In Xiaomi Mi 6P, the letter "P" may stand for a Xiaomi original SoC rumored to be named "Pinecone". "Pinecone" is yet to be released in the market. However, these are just rumors right now, and it may so happen that in Xiaomi Mi 6E, the letter "E" may stand for Exynos only.

Currently, not much is known about the design of Xiaomi Mi 6 itself but it will ship with Android 7.0 or 7.1 Nougat. You can also expect to receive 6GB of RAM in this high-end device with a Type C USB port.

Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and latest news on Xiaomi Mi 6 release date, specs and price details.

TagsXiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Specs, xiaomi mi 6 news, xiaomi mi 6 rumours, Xiaomi Mi 6 Release Date

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

