Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off its 2017 flagship smartphones, possibly dubbed as Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus, in China on April 19, 2017. Going by the latest reports, it is expected that the company will also launch the highly anticipated flagship phablet Xiaomi Mi Max 2 during the same event. Although it still remains unconfirmed if the phablet will get a launch alongside Mi 6, leaks and rumors about Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs, features and price details have already flooded the internet.

According to BGR, a couple of pictures of the rumored Mi Max 2 have leaked online on China's social network Weibo. In the pictures, Mi Max 2 flaunts a metal unibody design, similar to its predecessor Mi Max. There is a camera and LED flash positioned on the back of the handset with dual speaker grills at the bottom edge and a USB Type-C port.

.@xiaomi Mi Max 2 leaked case hints at USB Type-C port https://t.co/p368YbWH0p — BGR India (@BGRIndia) April 18, 2017

The 3.5 mm headphone jack is positioned at the top, while the fingerprint scanner is placed in the center of the back, The Indian Express reported. Unfortunately, the pictures only show the bottom and back side of the device.

Other previously rumored Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs and features include a 6.44-inch full HD display with (1,920 × 1,080) pixel resolution, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with either a 4GB or 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage expandable further via a micro SD card, a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9.

On the camera front, the phablet is expected to get a 12-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. As far as Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price is concerned, the mid-ranged smartphone is rumored to be priced between 1,499 yuan ($218) and 1,699 yuan ($247).