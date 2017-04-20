Xiaomi Mi 6 Latest News & Update: Impressive Specs But Very Affordable Price; Mi 6 Is Galaxy S8 And iPhone Combined

Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Edward
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
(Photo : XIAOMI GLOBAL COMMUNITY/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi recently unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 6, at an event in Beijing, China. The company drew a lot of attention for last year's impressive bezel-less Mi Mix phone. The company is not holding back when it comes to improving its smartphones, especially the Xiaomi Mi 6. But does that mean the device will be expensive because of its impressive specs?

According to The Verge, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come at an affordable price. The Mi 6 price starts at $360 or about 2,499 yuan for the 64GB of storage variant, while the 128GB variant will cost $420 or 2,899 yuan. The 128GB model is just a little more expensive compared to the Mi 5 that has a price of $290 or 1,999 yuan. A Xiaomi Mi 6 with a ceramic back panel and 128GB will sell for $435 or 2,999 yuan.

With less than half of the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi will give users a phone with a faster 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 processor. The latest Qualcomm chip that was also used on Samsung's Galaxy S8 and on the upcoming Sony XZ Premium. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of device storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 also has high-capacity battery. The device has 3,350 mAh battery, bigger than the Galaxy S8's. According to a TechCrunch report, the company also improved the Xiaomi Mi 6 camera. Report claims that the Mi 6 has a 12MP dual rear camera that mixes a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens just like the iPhone 7+.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 also includes several photography options with 10x digital zoom and 2x loss-less zoom. It also has optical image stabilization technology or OIS. Users might think of it as an iPhone because of its under-glass fingerprint sensor on the front. The company used the same sensor in the Mi5s Plus. The Xiaomi Mi 6 impressive specs are like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone combined.

