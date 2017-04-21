Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple iPhone 8 news

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus' Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Spotted Listed On Chinese Certification Website

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 06:03 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus
Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus bearing model number MDE40 has been spotted listed on a Chinese certification site.
(Photo : Technical Guruji/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi has just announced the highly anticipated Mi 6 smartphone. If latest reports are to be believed, the Chinese smartphone maker is not done yet with its offerings. The Mi 6 smartphone could soon get a new sibling in the form of Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus.

According to Gadgets 360, the rumored Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus bearing model number MDE40 has been spotted (via Playfuldroid) on a Chinese certification site. While the listing does not offer any detail about the smartphone in question, it is a good sign that Xiaomi is planning to unveil the handset soon. In fact, according to Chinese analyst Pan JiuTing, Xiaomi might announce the Mi 6 Plus two months from now.

As far as specs are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD display with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, Trusted Reviews reported.The Snapdragon 835 processor is already used on the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 6 as well as on rival Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8. The Plus variant is also rumored to come with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI OS on top.

The high-end Mi 6 Plus is expected to get some of the same specifications as the Mi 6. To recap, the Xiaomi Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options and a 3,350 mAh battery. On the camera front, the handset packs a pair of 12-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi 6 features a metal body with four-sided curved glass design and a fingerprint scanner under the glass in front. The Mi 6 base model will cost 2,499 yuan in China, which works out to around $365.

It is to be noted that Xiaomi has not officially announced anything about Mi 6 Plus' specs, release date or price yet.

