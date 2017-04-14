Xiaomi Mi 6 Specs, Price & Release Date: Here’s Everything Consumers May Want To Know

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be unveiled on April 19 at Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium.

With the Xiaomi Mi 6 April 19 release date approaching nearer, rumors about the handset's specs, features and pricing details are flooding the internet. The Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus handsets will be unveiled at Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium. The popular Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has also released a teaser for the upcoming release to build up hype around the highly anticipated handset.

According to Gadgets360, the Mi 6 teaser has a cityscape backdrop and a tagline (translated) that reads "You waited for 203 days, we waited for seven years." The information about the official price of the handsets and their availability details are expected to be announced at the April 19 launch event.

As far as the Xiaomi Mi 6 specs are concerned, rumors suggest that the handset will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixel) display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, rear dual cameras, 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the latest version of MIUI, a 4000 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The Xiaomi Mi 5 successor is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both capable of shooting 4K video.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi 6 price, the smartphone is rumored to be made available for CNY 2,199 (roughly $318) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant and CNY 2,599 (roughly $376) for the 128GB variant, The Christian Post reported.

The Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, is rumored to come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly $390) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model and the 6GB RAM + 256GB handset model are expected to be available for CNY 3,099 (roughly $448) and CNY 3,699 (roughly $535), respectively.

It is to be noted that Xiaomi has not yet officially announced anything about the upcoming handsets' specs and pricing details.