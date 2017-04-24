Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Saturn

Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?

Edward
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 06:13 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi 6
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is much better than the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Mi 6 is half the price of Samsung’s flagship phone.
(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

One of the most anticipated flagship smartphones to arrive this year is the Xiaomi Mi 6. Recent reports claim that the Mi 6's impressive specs can rival the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Samsung's new flagship phone is considered the best Android device that was launched this year. But can the Mi 6 really beat the Galaxy S8?

According to a Forbes report, there are quite a bit of similarities between the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Both flagship smartphones are using the latest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset. Both smartphones also come in a sleek black design.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is going to be officially available in China starting April 28, 2017. Several users are also considering buying a Mi 6 instead of a Galaxy S8 because of the price difference. According to ValueWalk, the Xiaomi Mi 6 costs only half as much as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is a device that packs a powerful hardware, with a very affordable price. The smartphone also has a 3,350 mAh battery capacity, much bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S8's. The company also improved its camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 now has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera. The rear cam also mixes with wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The Xiaomi Mi 6 camera is quite similar with the iPhone 7+. Some fans also consider the Mi 6 a combination between the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7.

Users who love to take photos will surely grab the Xiaomi Mi 6 because of its several photography options. The Mi 6 also has 10x digital zoom and 2x losses-less zoom with an Optical Image Stabilization technology or OIS.

The Mi 6 under-glass fingerprint sensor is located at the front just like an iPhone. The company also used some of the sensors of the previous model, the Mi 5. There is no doubt that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is an amazing smartphone. Fans wait to see which flagship phone will win as the best Android smartphone this year.

