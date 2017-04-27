Xiaomi Mi MIX 2's Specs, Release Date Update: Handset To Come Equipped With New Speaker For Better Sound Quality

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to get a new speaker for better sound quality.

(Photo : ConceptCreator/YouTube screenshot)

After the announcement of the highly anticpated Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone, Xiaomi fans are now eagerly waiting for the Chinese electronics company to announce something about its upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 smartphone. A lot of leaks and rumors surrounding Xiaomi Mi MIX 2's possible specs, release date and price have been making rounds for quite some time now.

According to Android Headlines, Xiaomi is going to partner with AAC Technologies to offer better earpiece sound quality in its upcoming Mi MIX 2 smartphone. Notably, the original bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX utilized a piezoelectric ceramic speaker instead of the earpiece that was located below the display. Some users complained that the speaker vibrated the whole phone resulting in poor sound quality.

The Mi MIX 2 is expected to get a new speaker with updated sound technology known as AAC actuator that will be closer to a 3GPP standard and offer a significantly better earpiece sound quality, BGR reported. Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is rumored to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel with a 2,560 × 1,440 pixel resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz processor and Adreno 540 GPU, a whopping 4,500 mAh battery, a 19-megapixel rear camera with LED flash light and a 13-megapixel front shooter camera.

The smartphone is expected to run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with MIUI 9 on top of it. The handset is question is also rumored to get a fingerprint sensor positioned at the back of the device and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was recently found listed on the website of the Chinese online retailer GearBest. The handset has been listed with an "Arrival Notice" button. As per the listing, the handset will be made available in three variants: 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Mi MIX 2's specs, release date and price rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.