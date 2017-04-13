Apple iOS 10.3.2 Available To Public Beta Testers; New iOS Cuts Off Support For 32-Bit Devices Like iPhone 5 And iPhone 5C

Several Apple users are disappointed with iOS 10.3.2, because the new update will not support 32-bit devices.

(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

Earlier this week, Apple recently released its iOS 10.3.2 and macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to its developer beta program. After the iOS 10.3.2 was provided to its public beta testing group, several users had complaints about its new features. Users claim that the new iOS update could do annoying things to the device.

According to a Forbes report, the new iOS 10.3.2 can only deliver support for 64-bit devices. This feature got several fans disappointed, especially that most of the users expect iOS 10 to feature a number of significant upgrades before it will be replaced by iOS 11 in September.

The Apple's iOS 10.3.2 update fixed the bugs present in Sirikit car commands as stated by NeoWin. But aside from that, there are no further details what other improvements and bug fixes are included. It also appears that Apple's latest iOS is ready to cut off some support for mid-cycle iPhone models.

The smartphones like iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C are two Apple products that are affected by the new modification made by Apple's iOS 10.3.2. This is the first time that Apple made this kind of change before every major version update.

The iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C are both made with 32-bit architecture, which the new iOS cannot deliver support. The iOS 10.3.2 also sends out the message to iPod, iPhone and iPad users that Apple can no longer guarantee the support throughout a full iOS generation.

For those users who want to join the Apple's iOS 10.3.2 beta testing program, they can easily sign up and join through the beta testing website. Users who joined the testing program can also access both the iOS and macOS Sierra betas. Users should also take note the betas are not stable updates, and these may include bugs and glitches. For them to make sure, they should also install the beta on their secondary device.