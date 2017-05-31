Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple Releases Persuasive Ads To Lure Android Users To Use iPhones Or iOS; Apple Hired Qualcomm’s Top Engineer To Manufacture Its Own Chips Soon

Edward
First Posted: May 31, 2017 05:54 AM EDT
 Apple Ad
Apple recently released ads to lure Android users to use iPhones instead.
(Photo : Apple/YouTube screenshot)

Apple recently launched its charm offensive ad to lure Android users to use the iPhone and iOS ahead of the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 8. Apple's campaign aimed at persuading people to give up their current Android devices.

Apple launched its campaign earlier this month. The company named the campaign "Life is easier on iPhone." The ad focused on music, privacy and photos.

Google's vice president of engineering Dave Burke revealed that there are a total of 2 billion active Android devices used each month. In the Google's blogspot, Dave Burke expressed his deepest gratitude for this extraordinary milestone. There is no doubt that Android users are a lot more than iOS and iPhone users, which is why Apple came up with the new ad.

According to Market Watch, the number of people moving over from rival mobile operating systems is expected to lessen in the coming year. Apple is hoping that its new ad will do the trick. Apple also launched its Switch Website that highlights the iPhone's virtues.

The Switch Website shows how Android users can transfer their message history, contacts, photos, videos and calendars to iPhone. Apple also launched three new ads to accompany its new campaign. The ads would not run on television, but they will appear as pre-roll ads that pop up before playing videos on YouTube or any other social media sites.

In other news, Apple recently hired one of Qualcomm's top engineers. According to Forbes, Apple hired Esin Terzioglu, the former vice president of engineering at Qualcomm. Report claims that Apple might be planning on manufacturing its own chips soon.

Qualcomm had been the sole provider of the cellular modems inside Apple's devices for several years. But starting last year with the iPhone 7, Apple used Intel chips in some models of the new iPhone. Tech analysts predict that Intel modems will take a huge part of increasing shares of future iPhones.

TagsApple, iPhone 8, Apple news, Apple Update

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8 Rumored To Sport Apple Neural Engine That Can Boost The Device’s ...

Apple Plans To Make An Elongated Display For iPhone 8; Fingerprint Scanner Built...

Latest Apple Map Update Shows 3D Models Of Apple Park Campus

Apple’s iPhone 8 Might Sport An AI Chip That Is Capable Of Boosting Battery ...

iPhone 8 Leaked Prototype Dummy Unit Shows OLED Edge-To-Edge Screen And No ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
  2. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  3. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  4. The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
Real Time Analytics