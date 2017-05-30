Latest Apple Map Update Shows 3D Models Of Apple Park Campus

The new Apple Map update shows 3D view of the Apple Park campus.

(Photo : Duncan Sinfield/YouTube screenshot)

Apple has been building a new campus called Apple Park for quite some time now. Users can see just how amazing the area looks so far with the recent Apple Map update. The new update shows 3D images of the Apple Park campus. It also comes with detailed representations of buildings, walkways and other landscape features. The details also show Sun-shade slats and solar panels on the main building.

According to 9To5Mac, the Apple Map added 3D satellite imagery since March. The new update also includes the Steve Jobs Theatre, a fitness center, a research and development facility and parking structures. Apple Map will also display roads running in and out of the Apple Park, complete with traffic directions and pedestrian walkways.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple already started moving thousands of its staff to the new Apple Park campus. Landscaping and exterior work to the central office building still continues. The Apple Park idea began with the late and former Apple CEO, Steve Jobs. Steve Jobs suggested Apple Park plans to the Cupertino City Council in 2011 and it was already complete in 2015. The demolition on the suggested site already began in the year 2013, but the construction was delayed to 2016. Now the official opening is scheduled in spring of 2017.

Earlier this month, the search giant Google added 3D satellite image of the Apple Park campus, but it has very outdated imagery. By Google's 3D satellite imagery, mapping of the Apple Park remains extremely basic. It only shows the main building, car parks and a random of other buildings.

The Apple Park is not yet fully finished. Reports claim that Apple is still in the process of transferring its employees to certain areas of the building. It is said that Apple will transfer over 12,000 people to the Apple Park campus over the course of six months.

It would not be too long when the Apple Park campus would be finally complete. There will probably be more to the story.