iPhone 8 Rumored To Sport Apple Neural Engine That Can Boost The Device’s Performance; Leaks And Speculations Heavily Affect The Company’s Earnings

The leaks, rumors and speculations of the iPhone 8 are heavily affecting the company’s sales.

The expected iPhone 8 launch is fast approaching and yet it is still unclear what will the device really look like. Apple's upcoming smartphone has been around the rumor mills since last year. A lot of fans are eager to see it because it represents the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Rumors claim that the iPhone 8 will have a major design overhaul and it will not look like a regular iPhone.

According to Forbes, the iPhone 8 leaks and rumors are affecting Apple's sales on some of its devices. A lot of potential iPhone buyers are not purchasing other devices because they tend to wait for the iPhone 8. This year's iPhone rumors and speculations are more rampant compared to the rumors of the previous models in the past years and it is heavily affecting the company's earnings.

One of the most talked about rumor of the iPhone 8 is its home button. Some rumors claim that Apple might be ditching the home button. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner of the previous iPhone models is built into the home button. Some say that Apple might have found a way to embed the home button and its functions underneath the front screen of the iPhone 8.

As per 9To5Mac, the latest leak of the iPhone 8 shows the detailed dimensions of the device. Report claims that the iPhone 8 will measure at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm. The iPhone 8 is bigger compared to the iPhone 7's dimension 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm. The iPhone 8 will also be thicker than the iPhone 7 Plus. The device is also rumored to feature 3D sensing technology to tighten its security.

In addition, the iPhone 8 is rumored to sport an AI chip that is capable of boosting the device's battery life and performance. The chip might be called an Apple Neural Engine. As for now, it is still unclear on how the Apple Neural Engine will work. Tech analysts claim that the Neural Engine could manage some of the main processor and graphics chip's workload to improve the efficiency of the device.