Apple Plans To Make An Elongated Display For iPhone 8; Fingerprint Scanner Built Underneath Its Screen

Apple is planning to make an elongated screen display for the iPhone 8.

(Photo : IMTacticZ/YouTube screenshot)

Rumors of the much anticipated flagship phone of Apple have been doing rounds on the net for quite some time now. Apple has not confirmed any of the iPhone 8 rumors, leaks and mock-ups that have been spreading online. The latest leak and the most common speculation claims that the iPhone 8 might have an edge-to-edge display and it is also capable of wireless charging.

According to Forbes, the iPhone 8 will have a major design overhaul. In fact, the iPhone 8 might not even look like a regular iPhone, because it will not have the same shape like the previous models. Report claims that the iPhone 8 display will transition to an elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio just like the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The new aspect ratio of the iPhone 8 will allow the manufacturers to adjust the size of the smartphone display and make it bigger, while keeping the device narrow enough so that users can easily hold the device in one hand and use the keyboard comfortably. The negative aspect of increasing the iPhone 8's size is that it requires app makers to redesign their user interfaces. The navigation at the top of the display screen will also become harder to reach.

As per Tech Radar, Apple will be removing the physical home button of the iPhone 8, but its function still remains. Apple has found a way to embed its fingerprint scanner and home button functions underneath its front screen. The recent leak that shows an iPhone 8 case with a hole on the back is not meant for the fingerprint scanner. Report claims it is only a cut-out for the Apple logo.

Apple is also planning to put a vertical dual-lens camera on the iPhone 8. The new and improved camera has 2X optical zoom capabilities of the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 8 is also tipped to sport new augmented reality features and an A11 chip as well.