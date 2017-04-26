Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!

Edward
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 06:30 AM EDT
Google
Google search engine updated its algorithms to combat fake news.
(Photo : Lift the Veil/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that there are several new websites surfacing online. Some of the new sites are even making fake news to earn views and clicks of other readers. This is a huge problem Google is facing. Recent reports claim that Google is doing its best to eliminate fake news by improving its search engine.

According to a Recode report, the top search engine, Google, will be updating its algorithms. This move will give a lower rank on misleading and offensive contents. The new Google update will also give users several ways to report bad results.

Updating the Google search engine algorithms will also prioritize reliable and accurate news contents. The contents' reliability will be based on prompts such as affiliations of a site with a certain verified news source or a university. Reliable contents will also be based on other sites' link and the quality of the sites that link.

According to The Guardian, the new Google search engine algorithm update would also improve every user's browsing experience. The main goal of the update is to show more reliable pages and demote low-quality contents that also make fake news. The new update would also allow users to complain hateful content in its autocomplete function.

Google named the new search engine update as "Project Owl." Google claims that the idea of an owl is an appropriate symbol for wisdom. The company seeks to bring some wisdom back into areas where it is highly needed. Google has been dealing with spam searches for a very long time.

Search spam is when people are trying to control its results beyond acceptable practices to earn money. It also deals with poor-quality contents that pop up for popular searches.

But search spams are not a huge issue. Instead, some of them involve fake news where people make things up. They also involve heavily biased contents that the search engine, Google, is trying hard to stop.

Tagsgoogle, Google update, Google news, Project Owl

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Google Pixel Phones Under Development; Company About To Launch Three Variants; D...

Google Maps Recent Update Allows Users To Record, Share Location With ‘Your Ti...

Apple’s iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Tablet Sold For $307 For A Limited Tim...

Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!

iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, Dela...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-Ray Images But Without A Radiologist
Eating Chilli Peppers And Marijuana Calms Gut’s Immune System, Which Could Treat Diabetes

Chili Peppers, Marijuana Could Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes And Reduce Gut Inflammation
Possible Tree Stump Found On Mars?

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
Study: Effects Of Permafrost Melt Estimated To Cost $43 Trillion By 2200

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  3. Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

4-Year-Old-Aged Saenkanter Gouda Cheese

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And Extend Lifespan
Up Close Viewing Of Animals Attracts Visitors To Asahiyama Zoo

Penguin Population In Antarctica Not Close Enough, Researchers Say
Snacks For Diabetics

What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand
Real Time Analytics