Google Partners With Volvo And Audi To Make Android-Powered Cars

Edward
First Posted: May 16, 2017 04:54 AM EDT
Google's Android Auto
Google is having a partnership with Audi and Volvo to ship cars that will run on Android mobile OS.
The mobile operating system (OS), Android, already powers most smartphones around the world. Android is a mobile OS developed by Google. Recent reports claim that Google is placing its Android mobile operating system right inside cars.

According to a CNET report, ahead of this week's I/O developer's conference, Google recently showed off its next step in automotive software. Google is having a partnership with Audi and Volvo to ship cars that will run on the Android operating system.

With the integration of Android on Audi and Volvo cars, drivers and passengers can easily control the air-conditioning, windows, sunroof and more. Google, Audi and Volvo will be showing off the results of Android integration on cars soon.

According to The Verge, the integrated Android operating system will power the car's main touchscreen display and its digital dashboards behind the steering wheel. The automobile companies will add new services like Google Assistant to applications that are already available on Android Auto.

Google's Android Auto will allow Android users to easily access most common phone functions while driving. The Android Auto also gives a simplified user interface on the car's infotainment screen, offering up a number of Android applications without requiring the user to manipulate the phone physically.

Google already revealed its plans at last year's I/O conference regarding on turning the Android Auto into something that could control a car system and would not require a smartphone. Google also revealed last year a Maserati Ghibli with a 4K, 15-inch vertical center touchscreen. The car was running a version of Android that could control everything from the radio to its HVAC system.

Google also announced that the automotive version of Android operating system will still be an open source and it would not necessarily lock out its rival's Apple CarPlay or the Android Auto application. Report claims that the Apple's CarPlay will still be able to run even on the new embedded Android OS.

