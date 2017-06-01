Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Essential Smartphone Could Rival Other Companies' Flagships; Company Plans To Unleash Android’s Full Potential

Edward
First Posted: Jun 01, 2017 06:21 AM EDT
 Essential Phone
Andy Rubin the co-founder of Android wants to unleash the full potential of Android operating system using the Essential Phone.
Android is one of the top operating systems worldwide. Android runs over 2 billion active devices at present. A lot of people assume that there is no one better than Google to fully utilize the operating system. But the Essential President and Chief Operating Officer Niccolo de Masi claimed that the Essential Phone can unleash the full potential of Android.

Andy Rubin, the co-founder of the Android software, recently unveiled the Essential Ph-1 also known as the Essential Phone. The Essential Phone is Andy Rubin's attempt to shake up the mobile industry just by simplifying things and bridging multiple ecosystems together, as stated by CNET. Rubin has been working on the Essential Phone since 2015.

The high-end Essential Phone is ready to rival the smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Google Pixel and iPhone 7 Plus. Andy Rubin's reason behind creating the Essential Phone is that he felt like there were fewer choices that users can make even though the number of device is increasing. Most devices also had unnecessary features and did not work well with one another.

Andy Rubin simply wants to create a system where different programs can play along nicely. According to CNBC, the Essential smartphone offers a unique display. The device has edge-to-edge display with barely visible bezels.

Essential smartphone can also support accessories such as a 360-degree camera. The device starts at the price of $699. The Essential smartphone features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 13MP rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera. It will also have a 7.8 mm thick body and a USB-C connector at the base.

Rubin also stated on the Essential blog that their main goal is to ensure that the device is the user's personal property. Rubin wants that every user will have the freedom to choose their own apps or software. Rubin claimed that Essential will always be on open platform and that the company will use premium craftsmanship and materials, but the phones will be for everyone.

