Google Recently Launchs Android ‘O’ Public Beta; New OS Will Make Devices Work Better, Faster And Save Battery

Google recently launched the Android O public beta and it will make Android devices work better and faster without sacrificing its battery life.

Google still has a lot of improvements to make with the Android operating system. The upcoming new version of Android is called Android "O." The company recently launched the Android O public beta. Everyone that has compatible devices with Android O public beta can try it out to see its new features ahead of its official release later this summer.

According to PC Advisor, the compatible smartphones or tablets that can run the Android O public beta are the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel C, Google Nexus 6P, Google Nexus 5X and Nexus Player. With the Android Beta Program, downloading the Android O will be easy. All of the said devices that are enrolled in the program will receive over-the-air updates to the latest Android operating systems that are available.

For users that want to enroll in the Android Beta Program, they can easily go to g.co/androidbeta using their compatible devices. The user will be asked to login to their Google account. After that, users will have to select their device and click the option "Enroll device." New app notifications are also added on Android O. The new Google operating system also improved its copy and paste feature.

As per CNET, the Android O mobile operating system focuses mostly on making the software work better, faster and save battery just like the Android 7.0 Nougat. With Google's Android O, users are assured to experience longer battery life. The Android O OS also has a picture-in-picture feature that will surely make multi-tasking much more convenient compared to the previous operating systems.

The Android O picture-in-picture feature will allow users to just press the home button and their current application will shrink into a movable window. Even if the user is playing a video, the clip will keep on playing while the user can do anything else on their phone. The picture-in-picture feature works similarly with recent Samsung Galaxy phones.