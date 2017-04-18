Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Jupiter Samsung

Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 18, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update
A person tries a new Google Pixel phone at the Google pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After the massive success of Google's first Pixel range of smartphones launched last year, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the search giant is now gearing up to roll out its second iteration. While nothing about the next-gen flagship possibly dubbed as Google Pixel 2's specs, features, release date or price has been officially announced, a number of rumors about the highly anticipated smartphone has already started making rounds.

According to The Christian Post, the upcoming Google Pixel 2 might come with a curved OLED display. Notably, rival Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones also feature the stunning curved "Infinity Displays."

According to Forbes, South Korea's Electronic Times has reported that Google is currently in talks with LG for a mega $880 million deal. As part of the deal, LG will be required to supply a large number of flexible OLED displays that will be used in the upcoming Pixel smartphones to give them a new and stylish look. The report stated that Google is investing such a huge amount of money to ensure that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL do not face any supply problems.

Talking about Google Pixel 2 specs, the next-gen smartphone is rumored to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC processor, 6GB of RAM, X16 mobile LTE modem chip, Adreno 540 GPU clocked at at least 670 MHz, Android O out of the box, an IP68 rating and Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 feature with USB-C. It remains to be seen if the next Google flagship smartphone will come with a headphone jack or not.

As far as camera is concerned, the current gen Pixel handsets already have "the best smartphone cameras ever made." So, the upcoming smartphones are expected to get revamped cameras with software tweaks and upgrades that will enhance the quality of the pictures taken in low light even further.

Google Pixel 2's release date is expected to get scheduled in October 2017. The current generation Pixel handsets were announced in the same month last year.

Nonetheless, Google has not officially announced anything about Google Pixel 2's specs, release date or price. So, it is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

