Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Dinosaur oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Google Pixel 2 Might Run On Android O; Second Generation Of Pixel Phones Might Also Include The Latest Google Pixel Launcher

Edward
First Posted: May 19, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2
The upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones might run on the new Android O and it will make the device run better and faster.
(Photo : Concept Creator/YouTube screenshot)

Google has confirmed that it will be releasing the next generation of Pixel smartphones within this year. The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is said to come with a new design, which also includes the edge-to-edge display.

According to Digital Trends, the company might include the Google Pixel launcher on the second generation of Pixel phones. The Pixel launcher is one of the most popular launchers for Android phones. Several people use it because of its simplicity and it is therefore very easy to use. The second version of the Google Pixel launcher was announced at Google's I/O conference, and fans suggest that Google should officially launch it before the Google Pixel 2 smartphone is released.

Recent reports claim that the Google Pixel 2 might have three different models. Google reportedly named the phones as Muskie, Walleye and Taimen. The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is also expected to sport dual-lens camera that will enable the device to zoom twice as before without damaging the image's quality.

There are several concept designs of the Google Pixel 2 spreading online. As per ValueWalk, a concept video on YouTube shows that the phone might feature a 5.6-inch Quad High-Definition AMOLED screen display that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, much bigger than the usual 16:9 ratio.

The Google Pixel 2 might also have Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 that could even withstand a drop of 1.6 meters. The concept video shows that the Google Pixel 2 might sport a 6GB of RAM capacity. But if the device will run on the upcoming operating system, the Android O, it may not need a huge RAM.

The Android O operating system is said to have several performance and efficiency-related optimizations, which is why it does not really need a huge RAM to make the device run faster. The Google Pixel 2 will also have USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Google is also expected to put waterproofing capabilities on the upcoming Pixel phones to compete with Samsung's and Apple's flagships.

TagsGoogle Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 News, Google Pixel 2 Update, Google Pixel

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Google Pixel 2 Release Date & Specs Update: Handset Spotted On GeekBench Running...

Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Google's Pixel 2 Might Run On Android O; New Operating System Makes Android ...

Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced ...

Google Pixel 2 Should Be More Innovative To Rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mars

Martian Surface May Have Been Shaped By Large And Heavy Raindrops
Does the Multiverse Really Exist?

Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
Proxima b

Proxima B: Future Home Or Doomed World? Planet’s Climate Could Be Stable, Study Suggests
World's Thinnest Hologram

Newly Developed World's Thinnest Hologram Could Integrate 3D-Holography In Electronics

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  3. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  1. Samsung Galaxy C10 And Note 8 Will Feature Dual Camera; Smartphone Companies Adapt To Dual-Camera Technology
  2. Tyrannical Tyrant Among Dinosaurs? T. Rex Could Bite With The Force Of Three Cars
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Shell shocked Rare snail loses out in love triangle

Rare Snail Shell-Shocked As He Loses Out On Love
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
T. Rex

Tyrannical Tyrant Among Dinosaurs? T. Rex Could Bite With The Force Of Three Cars
Real Time Analytics