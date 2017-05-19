Google Pixel 2 Might Run On Android O; Second Generation Of Pixel Phones Might Also Include The Latest Google Pixel Launcher

The upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones might run on the new Android O and it will make the device run better and faster.

(Photo : Concept Creator/YouTube screenshot)

Google has confirmed that it will be releasing the next generation of Pixel smartphones within this year. The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is said to come with a new design, which also includes the edge-to-edge display.

According to Digital Trends, the company might include the Google Pixel launcher on the second generation of Pixel phones. The Pixel launcher is one of the most popular launchers for Android phones. Several people use it because of its simplicity and it is therefore very easy to use. The second version of the Google Pixel launcher was announced at Google's I/O conference, and fans suggest that Google should officially launch it before the Google Pixel 2 smartphone is released.

Recent reports claim that the Google Pixel 2 might have three different models. Google reportedly named the phones as Muskie, Walleye and Taimen. The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is also expected to sport dual-lens camera that will enable the device to zoom twice as before without damaging the image's quality.

There are several concept designs of the Google Pixel 2 spreading online. As per ValueWalk, a concept video on YouTube shows that the phone might feature a 5.6-inch Quad High-Definition AMOLED screen display that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, much bigger than the usual 16:9 ratio.

The Google Pixel 2 might also have Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 that could even withstand a drop of 1.6 meters. The concept video shows that the Google Pixel 2 might sport a 6GB of RAM capacity. But if the device will run on the upcoming operating system, the Android O, it may not need a huge RAM.

The Android O operating system is said to have several performance and efficiency-related optimizations, which is why it does not really need a huge RAM to make the device run faster. The Google Pixel 2 will also have USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Google is also expected to put waterproofing capabilities on the upcoming Pixel phones to compete with Samsung's and Apple's flagships.