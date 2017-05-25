Google Pixel 2 Will Offer Better Battery Backup, All Thanks To Android O, New Reports Claim

There are high chances that Google will launch three Pixel 2 handsets this year.

(Photo : CTNtechnologynews/YouTube screenshot)

While everyone is excited about Apple's 10th anniversary special iPhone 8, Google is silently working on the next-gen Pixel 2 smartphone. The Google Pixel handset that was released last year became quite popular among Android users. The high-end smartphone received rave reviews from critics. As Google has already confirmed that it will roll out Pixel 2 this year, people now have their eyes set on the upcoming handset.

According to Business Insider, there are high chances that the tech giant will launch three Pixel 2 handsets this year. Although Google has not announced anything about the upcoming Pixel 2 range of smartphones, the three handsets in question -- Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 XXL -- appeared with the codenames Walleye, Muskie and Taimen, respectively, in code commits from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). In fact, the largest Pixel 2 XXL, codenamed Taimen, was also spotted on Geekbench via the Primate Labs website. The smartphone scored 1804 in single-core test and 6284 in multi-core test, Blasting News reported.

Going by latest reports, it is expected that Google Pixel 2 specs list will include a bezel-less design, a 5.5-inch QHD display with screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, dual-camera setup on both back and front, an IP68 rating and Daydream VR support. Interestingly, the Google Pixel 2 handset appeared on Geekbench with Android O on board.

It is expected that Android O will offer a better battery backup to the upcoming Pixel handsets. The main reason is that the OS will have the Background Execution Limit. In simple words, any device running Android O will limit the background app usage, resulting in a better battery backup. Google is likely to announce the Pixel successor in October 2017. Readers are advised to take the rumored information carefully as nothing about Google Pixel 2 has been officially announced yet.