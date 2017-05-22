Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Apple Moon

Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor

Edward
First Posted: May 22, 2017 06:21 AM EDT
 Google Pixel 2
The Google Pixel 2 smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor.
(Photo : Tech Audit TV/YouTube screenshot)

The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is probably one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. Google already confirmed the Pixel 2 smartphones. But the company did not officially announce the exact release date of the device.

Recent reports claim that the company will improve its camera. The Google Pixel 2 smartphones might sport dual-lens camera to fairly rival giant tech companies like Samsung, LG and Apple.

According to Forbes, the next generation of Google Pixel phones will come in three different models. The company codenamed the phones as Muskie, Walleye and Taimen. The third model will be the biggest Pixel smartphone. The device also made an appearance at Geekbench. The Geekbench listing shows that the Google Pixel Taimen might run with the new Android operating system -- Android O.

The third Google Pixel 2 model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, which is found in the majority of smartphones this year. The Snapdragon processor will be complemented by a 4GB RAM. The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is expected to arrive some time during summer.

According to ValueWalk, the new version of Google Pixel phones is intended for the affordable marketplace. Google is still finalizing the new Pixel smartphones and there could also be a chance that it will be delayed. It is believed that some of the chipsets are currently undergoing testing procedures and the company is comparing which is better, the Intel chipsets or the Qualcomm's Snapdragons.

Google confirmed that the Pixel 2 will be a budget-friendly device. The phone might have a price starting from $650. The company might also make the device waterproof. It might have the IP67 or IP68 waterproof classification.

Users will also experience some performance and efficiency-related optimizations because of the Android O operating system. The next generation of Google Pixel phones will also have the commonly used USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

TagsGoogle Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 News, Google Pixel 2 Update, Google Pixel

