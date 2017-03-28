Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected

Google Pixel 2 is expected to get unveiled in October 2017 with impressive specs and a premium price tag.

(Photo : Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

After Google's Pixel line of devices namely Google Pixel and Pixel XL became extremely popular among smartphone buyers, people are now excited to know about the features that the next generation Pixel phone, possibly dubbed as Google Pixel 2, will come with. Rumors about Google Pixel 2 specs, release date and price have already flooded the Internet.

According to Phone Arena, the current generation Pixel phones have the best quality cameras on board. In fact, DxOMark claimed that the cameras in the Google phones are "the best smartphone cameras ever made."

The 8MP front camera uses a Samsung S5K4H8/Omnivision OV8856 sensor and the 12MP main camera uses a Sony IMX378 sensor. It is expected that the upcoming smartphones will get more advanced cameras with upgrades and software tweaks that will even improve the quality of the pictures taken in low light.

Talking about other Google Pixel 2 specs, the smartphone is expected to get a curve bezel-less design, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, Android O out of the box, enhanced battery as well as quick charging features. There are reports that claim that the next gen Google smartphones might ditch the headphone jack this time. The handsets are also expected to get an IP68 rating that would make them water and dust resistant, much like other flagships currently available in the market.

As far as Google Pixel 2 release date is concerned, the smartphone is expected to get unveiled in a big event around October 2017, Tech.Mic reported. Rick Osterloh, Google Head of Hardware, has already announced that Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 would be introduced a year after their predecessors.

The current generation Pixel handsets were announced in October last year. So, there are high chances that the high-end smartphones would get introduced during the same time this year with expensive price tags.