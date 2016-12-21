Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Building His Own 'Jarvis'!

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has developed a Jarvis like robot.

At the start of this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had set himself an ambitious goal- to create his own Jarvis, the AI assistant that has been associated with the superhero Iron Man, and help the superhero control his home. And, it looks like Zuck has done it!

Zuck revealed that his Jarvis uses several AI techniques, including natural language processing, speech and face recognition, reinforcement learning, etc to run his home. Tasks include controlling lights, temperature, appliances, music and security. He also wanted his Jarvis to "learn his tastes and patterns, learn new words and concepts, and even entertain Max" (his daughter).

To achieve this, Zuck had to first write codes to connect different systems, which all speak different languages. In few cases, he even had to reverse engineer APIs. He also taught his Jarvis to respond to a text, before enabling voice recognition. It began with simple words such as "lights", "room", "off". Later, this evolved to become more sophisticated. Then, he moved onto the vision and facial recognition, and he found the latter one to be the most difficult step in building his Jarvis. Zuck programmed Jarvis on his computer first and then extended it to his phone. He has built the first version of the Jarvis app for iOS and plans to build an Android version soon too.

In many cases, it was not possible to control appliances remotely since these were not even connected to the internet. The Facebook CEO believes that for assistants like Jarvis to be able to control more things and to be able to be used by more people, we need more devices to be connected and a larger number of common APIs.

Zuck believes that AI can do a lot more things than what we can even anticipate today, such as discovering planets, curing diseases. As of today, AI seems to be the future real intelligence

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news