Facebook To Hire Additional 3,000 People To Monitor Posting Of Violent & Objectionable Content

Meg K.
First Posted: May 05, 2017 03:11 AM EDT
Facebook
Facebook to add more 3,000 employees to its community operations team.
(Photo : Philip DeFranco/YouTube screenshot)

Facebook has reportedly announced that the company is going to add more 3,000 employees to its community operations team across the world over the next year. Notably, the team that monitors reports about violent videos and other objectionable material on the social networking website already has 4,500 people reviewing millions of reports daily.

According to Market Express, the company's latest move comes in the wake of incidents where Facebook users used the platform to live stream murder, suicide and other violent acts. In a bizarre incident last month, a Thai man used Facebook's Live feature to broadcast a live video showing him killing his baby daughter before committing suicide. The broadcast reportedly remained up for nearly a day. The video sparked outrage across the world, raising questions on Facebook's ability to handle its aggressive video campaign.

"Over the last few weeks, we've seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook - either live or in video posted later," CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted in a Facebook post. "It's heartbreaking, and I've been reflecting on how we can do better for our community."

Zuckerberg explained that the new reviewers will help the company get better at removing things that are not allowed on Facebook like hate speech and child exploitation. He added that the social networking website will continue to work with local community groups and law enforcement agencies that are in the best position to help someone in case they need it, The Times of India reported.

The Facebook CEO also acknowledged the fact that only adding more people to monitor inappropriate videos will not fix the overall issue of users uploading such content. However, by adding these 3,000 employees, the company is hoping that it will cut down on the response time between someone reporting a violent or inappropriate video and the company taking the video down. At this point of time, it remains unclear as to when and how the people will be hired.

