Facebook Mobile App Offers New Features Including Its Own Version Of Snapchat Camera Effects

Facebook's mobile app has recently introduced three new camera features for the Android and iOS platforms. One of these updates has been focused on the camera-centric effects, which are reportedly going to compete with Snapchat's facial effect features. Here are all the three new Facebook mobile app feature updates.

Facebook Direct

The first new Facebook mobile app feature, known as "Direct," skillfully copies the features as seen in Snapchat. The images or videos shot using the new feature can be shared.

Facebook noted that once a shot video or photo is sent, the receiver will be able to either view the content or reply to it. The social networking website further added that once the conversation is over, the shared content is removed by Facebook Direct, Android Authority reported.

Facebook Stories

The second newly added Facebook mobile app feature lets users share the video and photo content, which is available for 24 hours. The content can be shared among friends, but it does not appear on the Timeline unless the user posts it manually, USA Today stated. Facebook stated that users can access the pictures and videos from the profile pictures present above the main content feed.

Facebook Camera Effects

The third Facebook feature update is similar to that found in Snapchat, which offers various camera effects. The feature, just like Snapchat, lets users include various masks, filters and dynamic props in their photos. Facebook has further tweaked its app layout by placing the camera icon on the top left corner of the app.

It is also accessible when a user swipes right on the news content feed, which will simplify the action of taking photos, Vanity Fair noted. The social company has also reported of partnering with several film industries to develop various promotional camera effects for the newly arriving movies. Facebook mobile app features that now offer a couple of new features will all be available through an update on Google PlayStore or Apple App store.