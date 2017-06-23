Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Elon Musk Sun Exoplanets

Scientists, Celebrities Set To Send Humans To Mars

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 23, 2017 04:48 AM EDT
 Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS, Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research, University of Cambridge on stage as he and Yuri Milner host press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, at One World Observatory in NYC.
(Photo : Bryan Bedder/Breakthrough Prize Foundation/Getty Images)

Is it time to abandon all hopes of Earth ever recovering from the massive destruction and focus all scientific studies to the possibility of living in another world? Many seem to think so.

Most vocal about this is famed physicist Stephen Hawking, who believes that humans should now focus on exploring other worlds and maybe ride on a beam of light to get there. These remarks were declared by Professor Hawking during Starmus, an arts and science festival in Norway. In his speech, he reiterated that humans need to explore space in order to avoid the dangers of the finite world. He also suggested that following Einstein's theory of relativity, humans could one day travel on a beam of light to reach distant planets.

NBC News noted that the human imagination led many to peer in the deep universe with tools. However, as Professor Hawking noted, the ability of humans to be content with a sedentary approach to exploring space could be the beginnin of the downfall of men. He believes that more could be done. "The Earth is under threat from so many areas that it is difficult for me to be positive," he said.

The physicist also added that in other points of history, nations were able to find "new" worlds. Today, however, there is none of that, and humans should look into colonizing places for humanity to thrive. The closest targets are the Moon and Mars.

Surprisingly, there are a lot of celebrities and politicians who are willing to look into the extraterrestrial colonization. In a feature by The Washington Post, the slew of enthusiasts include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. They all agreed that going to live on the Moon or on Mars could be a good idea. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, however, has his dreams set firmly on Earth as he has been known to invest in planet-saving technologies and putting money to charities and goodwill for mankind.

TagsStephen Hawking, Colonizing Mars, Mars colony, Kris Jenner, Elon Musk, Bill gates, Mark Zuckerberg

