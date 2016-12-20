Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specs, Price & Latest Updates: May Skip Mobile World Congress For Independent Showcase In April At NY!

The company may skip Mobile World Congress for Independent Showcase in April at NY

Samsung is expected to release it's highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone in an independent New York event in April. The tech giant is expected to skip the Mobile World Congress 2017, which will see other big smartphone makers unveiling their devices.

Samsung has been caught in headlines this entire year- for reasons both good and bad. This is another news-making rumor which suggests that Samsung Galaxy S8 release will take place independently, where all the focus will be on this latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy family.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was surrounded by its fair share of criticism and horror- with the explosions and the fires prevalent. Samsung even had to recall all its phones and had to publish several warning notices to users. These notices were issued to warn users about continued use of the models even after the worldwide direction to recall them.

Now, according to a report from Naver, Samsung has finally understood what actually caused the fires. The reason was attributed to battery issues and the problems forced them to recall Galaxy Note 7 models. Samsung is now taking, even more, precautions in order to get back the trust of the customers before the release date of Samsung Galaxy S8. There is simply no way that Samsung can afford another massive flop- the company needs to redeem itself.

Mostly, Samsung announces the new models of the Galaxy S series during the Mobile World Congress itself. MWC is a huge smartphone tech show which also showcases all latest releases. This takes place in Barcelona around February end. Maybe skipping MWC would sound odd right now or even uncharacteristic, but there may be a reason behind the same. It may require a little more time for preparation and would need more of spotlight outside a collective show.

That way it would make more sense to keep the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date as April in a New York event. April is actually late for the launch of flagship smartphones but if Samsung believes that it needs more time and opportunity to smooth out the rough edges, they may very well take that call. What is your view about the Samsung Galaxy S8 release? Keep watching this space for more details on Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs and price details.

