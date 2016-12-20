Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specs, Price & Latest Updates: May Skip Mobile World Congress For Independent Showcase In April At NY!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date & Updates
The company may skip Mobile World Congress for Independent Showcase in April at NY
(Photo : Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung)

Samsung is expected to release it's highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone in an independent New York event in April. The tech giant is expected to skip the Mobile World Congress 2017, which will see other big smartphone makers unveiling their devices.

Samsung has been caught in headlines this entire year- for reasons both good and bad. This is another news-making rumor which suggests that Samsung Galaxy S8 release will take place independently, where all the focus will be on this latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy family.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was surrounded by its fair share of criticism and horror- with the explosions and the fires prevalent. Samsung even had to recall all its phones and had to publish several warning notices to users. These notices were issued to warn users about continued use of the models even after the worldwide direction to recall them.

Now, according to a report from Naver, Samsung has finally understood what actually caused the fires. The reason was attributed to battery issues and the problems forced them to recall Galaxy Note 7 models. Samsung is now taking, even more, precautions in order to get back the trust of the customers before the release date of Samsung Galaxy S8. There is simply no way that Samsung can afford another massive flop- the company needs to redeem itself.

Mostly, Samsung announces the new models of the Galaxy S series during the Mobile World Congress itself. MWC is a huge smartphone tech show which also showcases all latest releases. This takes place in Barcelona around February end. Maybe skipping MWC would sound odd right now or even uncharacteristic, but there may be a reason behind the same. It may require a little more time for preparation and would need more of spotlight outside a collective show.

That way it would make more sense to keep the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date as April in a New York event. April is actually late for the launch of flagship smartphones but if Samsung believes that it needs more time and opportunity to smooth out the rough edges, they may very well take that call. What is your view about the Samsung Galaxy S8 release? Keep watching this space for more details on Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs and price details.

TagsSamsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Release date, Samsung Galaxy S8 Updates, samsung galaxy s8 news, Mobile World Congress 2017, Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Samsung Galaxy S8 Price

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics