Samsung Galaxy S8’s Iris Scanner Tricked By A Photo? Easy Steps Of Hacking Iris Scanners Revealed!

Edward
First Posted: May 24, 2017 06:16 AM EDT
 Samsung Galaxy S8
There is a legitimate way to fool the Samsung Galaxy S8 iris scanner.
Smartphone companies are developing certain features to tighten the security of their devices. Fingerprint sensors and iris scanners are just the examples of smartphone authentication features. Samsung and Apple have these technology built on their smartphones. But what if one of these features can easily be tricked?

Samsung claims that its iris scanning technology is 100 times more secure than fingerprint sensors. But, according to Forbes, there is a legitimate way to fool the Samsung Galaxy S8 iris scanner. All it needs to hack the Samsung Galaxy S8 iris scanner is a digital camera and a laser printer. The trick required taking a picture of the subject's face, printing it on paper, superimposing the contact lens and holding the image in front of the locked Galaxy S8.

The photo taken does not need to be a close up. Using a night-shot mode or removing the infrared filter also does the trick. The people who discovered the trick are researchers from the Chaos Computer Club (CCC). A lot of fans are amazed with the new trick, but some owners of the Samsung Galaxy S8 are disappointed, knowing that their devices can be easily hacked.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched last March 29. The smartphone is even considered as Samsung's most advanced product to date. The Galaxy S8 features multiple biometrics authentication systems on top of the classic pattern and PIN locking systems. The device also includes a fingerprint scanner, a facial recognition system and an iris scanner.

As BBC News noted, the researchers already posted a video of their recent discovery. Samsung also told BBC that the company is already aware of the issue. Samsung claimed that the iris scanning technology of the Galaxy S8 had been through rigorous testing to prevent attempts to compromise its security. Samsung said that it will respond immediately to resolve the issue and to ensure the security of its device.

