Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Why The Company Created Bixby If There Is Google Assistant? Samsung Could Not Afford Any Mishaps

Most users are asking why Samsung made Bixby for the Galaxy S8 even though Google Assistant is usable for the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the hottest topics in the tech world today. This is because of its impressive specs, especially its iris scanning feature that tightens the device's security even more. Users are also impressed with its new "Bixby" smart assistant. Some users claim that Bixby is even better compared to Apple's Siri.

According to Business Insider, the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch is a "make-or-break moment" for the Korean company. Samsung could not afford to screw things up after what happened to its previous Galaxy Note 7 issue. The Note 7 matter wiped about $17 billion of the company's value last year.

Report claims that Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be available worldwide on April 21. Fans just hope that the flagship smartphone would not have any problems in the near future. But early impressions of Samsung Galaxy S8 have been amazing.

A lot of tech enthusiasts are also impressed with Samsung Galaxy S8's curved screen that takes up almost the entire front display of the phone. Samsung calls its screen as the Infinity Display. The device is also made of glass and metal that comes with a slim body that feels really great in the hand or pocket.

However, the company's decision to create Bixby for the Galaxy S8 is not making any sense, since the phone will also feature the Google Assistant. It is one of the commonly used voice assistants for Android. For now, Samsung's Galaxy S8 is the early favorite for the best phone of 2017. But enthusiasts just wait until other companies launch their flagship phones, especially Apple's iPhone 8.