Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Get A More Powerful Battery Than Samsung Galaxy S8

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 06:01 AM EDT
Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update
Apple iPhone 8 is expected to get a more powerful battery than Samsung Galaxy S8.
Apple is still five months away from the usual iPhone September release timeframe. However, this time it is going to be special as the Cupertino-based company is going to unveil its 10th anniversary special iPhone this year. The tech giant is rumored to release three iPhone variants in September, namely iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. But everyone is curious about the iPhone 8 that is expected to come with a complete new design. A lot of rumors about iPhone 8's specs, release date and price have flooded the web.

According to BGR, Apple fans were quite unhappy of the reports that claimed that Apple iPhone 8 might be getting a fingerprint scanner on the back. However, now, it seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant will instead embed the Touch ID sensor beneath the iPhone 8's display. Recently, Twitter user KK Sneak Leaks posted a new picture of a third-party iPhone 8 case that shows there is no opening for a rear-facing fingerprint reader. The authenticity of the leaked picture is yet to be confirmed.

As per latest reports, the upcoming iPhone 8 battery will have a more powerful battery as compared to the iPhone 7 and the new Samsung Galaxy S8. According to Business Insider, Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri has predicted that the largest of Apple's new iPhone lineup could come with two batteries that would give the handset an extended battery life.

Among other specs, the Apple iPhone 8 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch bezel-less AMOLED display, A11 processor, iOS 11 software, 3GB of RAM, 256GB and 64GB of internal storage, a 3D front camera and a wireless charging feature.

Apple is expected to schedule a September release date for the upcoming iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus handsets. The tech giant has not officially announced anything about iPhone 8 specs, release date or price.

