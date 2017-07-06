sciencewr.com
Menu

Mississippi Confirms Second Human Case Of West Nile

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 06, 2017 05:03 AM EDT

The Mississippi State Department of Health just confirmed its second case of West Nile virus in 2017. This case was seen in Rankin County, while the first case was reported in Forrest County.

State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a statement that people throughout the state are at risk of the disease. He also advised everyone to protect themselves against mosquito bites, which are how the disease spreads. While the department reports only laboratory-confirmed cases to the public, Mississippi has seen its fair share of the disease. In 2016, the state had 43 confirmed cases of the West Nile virus, including two deaths.

U.S. News reported that most people infected with the disease would not know whether they have or have not been affected because it does not show symptoms. However, some do develop a flu-like disease, while others come down with encephalitis or meningitis, which can then lead to paralysis, coma and death.

The Department of Health also said that the confirmed cases mean that Mississippians are now entering "peak season" for the disease. Mississippi Today reported that there have also been confirmation of mosquitoes testing positive for the disease in five other counties. These include Clay, Hinds, Lowndes, Madison and Washington. However, there have not been any confirmed human cases as of late. The health department does, however, stress that everyone in Mississippi are potentially at risk for the disease -- not just the ones who live in the areas with reported confirmed cases.

To protect one's self from mosquito-borne diseases, the Department of Health advises everyone to use recommended mosquito repellent, with DEET, while outside. Families are also advised to remove all standing water from their properties. Loose, light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs are also necessary to protect one's self from mosquitoes. Finally, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are common is also recommended in order to avoid contracting the West Nile virus.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsMosquitoes, West Nile Virus

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

What Type Of Blood Mosquitoes Would Like To Suck Most

Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees

Health Alert: Two New Virus Tropical Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Uncovered In ...

New DNA Evidence Shows Deadly Malaria Hit The Roman Empire 2,000 Years Ago

Florida Keys Approves Trial Of Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Fight Zika, ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics