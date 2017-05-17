Huawei Nova 2 Specs, Other Features Leaked Ahead Of May 26 Launch; Dual-Lens Camera That Can Rival Apple’s Revealed!

The Huawei Nova 2 specs have been leaked ahead of its May 26 launch.

(Photo : Z Channel/YouTube screenshot)

Huawei is probably one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the whole world. The company grabbed the world's attention especially when it launched the Huawei P10. But it seems like Huawei is not done launching its flagship phones for this year. Recent reports claim that the company will launch the Huawei Nova 2 on May 26, 2017.

Huawei Nova 2 is one of the anticipated devices to arrive this year. Several leaks, speculations and rumors have been spreading about the device. According to The Tech Portal, there is a new leak about the Huawei Nova 2 ahead of its official launch on May 26. Report claims that the device might feature a 5.2-inch full high-definition display that comes with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The Huawei Nova 2 might also be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 658 processor and not the highly speculated Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Huawei Nova 2 might also have different variants, depending on the region. The device will sport a 20MP front camera and a rear camera with dual-lens technology. The company's flagship phone will also have a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

According to The News Minute, the dual-lens camera of the Huawei Nova 2 is going to be a 12MP and an 8MP setup. The fingerprint sensor of the Huawei Nova 2 will also be located below the back camera, just like what Samsung did on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Huawei Nova 2 RAM is likely to be 4GB. The phone comes in three different colors: green, pink and blue.

The Huawei Nova 2 smartphone might cost for around CNY 2,500, which is approximately equivalent to $362 and Rs 23,000. The 5.5-inch screen display Huawei Nova 2 Plus is also being tipped to launch alongside the Nova 2. Several fans are excited for May 26 to come, because Huawei is also planning to invite popular celebrities at the event.