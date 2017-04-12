Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Perfect For Users Who Use Phones With One Hand; Huawei Dominates The Tech Industry?

Users can easily grip the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus; holding these is like holding an iPhone.

(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

Back then, Huawei used to lack the profile to make it a leading player in the tech industry. But now Huawei already has a solid reputation, and the company is very well known all over the world. Huawei grabbed the world's attention especially when it launched its flagship phones, the P10 and P10 Plus, at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Along with Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, the company also launched its tablet-like phone, the 5.9-inch Mate 9. According to The StraitsTimes report, the regular Huawei P10 has a screen size of 5.1 inches. The P10 looks small compared to other phones commonly used nowadays. But for those users who would prefer a phone that can be used with one hand, Huawei P10 is perfect.

Moreover, the Huawei P10 Plus has a bigger screen, with a size of 5.5 inches. Users can notice that a Huawei P10 Plus will look and feel closer to a modern flagship smartphone. The quad-HD screen display of the Huawei P10 Plus easily outstood the full-HD screen of the regular P10.

The Huawei P10 Plus also offers more vibrant colors and sharper resolution. The P10 Plus resolution will surely impact everything for whatever the user is viewing like videos and photos. The bigger and sharper screen will also make the users experience it more enjoyably.

The good thing about Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is that they have plenty of RAM and micro SD expandable storages. The phones also have excellent dual rear camera system with clever gesture controls. They also have great battery life. However, these devices have no IP rating for water/dust resistance.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus were recently launched in Taiwan. According to Taipei Times, Huawei is slowly dominating the Taiwan market. As for now, the company Huawei holds a 0.9 percent of market share in terms of smartphone shipments. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has the largest market share in terms of smartphone shipments with 24.6 percent shares, followed by Apple Inc. with 18.7 percent.