Huawei Watch 2 Latest News & Update: Smartwatch Available In US For $300; Company Improves Fitness-Tracking Features

Edward
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 06:10 AM EDT
Huawei Watch 2
The Huawei Watch 2 is now available in the U.S. for $300, and it comes with impressive fitness-tracking features.
There is no doubt that the Chinese multinational networking and telecommunications company, Huawei, is now one of the big names in the tech industry. The company is well known for its impressive smartphones. The company is also competing with giant companies in smartwatches category with its Huawei Watch 2.

The Apple Watch and the Samsung Gear are the two most well-known smartwatches today. But Huawei is catching up with its Watch 2 that has a classy and stylish design that looked like a real classic watch. According to The Verge report, the Huawei Watch 2 comes in two different colors: carbon black and concrete gray.

The Huawei Watch 2 is available for $299.99. But a slightly different model of the watch will be coming soon for $369.99. The new watch is much bulky and solid compared to the previous model. The Huawei Watch 2 has distinct focus on fitness-tracking features as well.

The Huawei Watch 2 also includes GPS for tracking runs that is very useful for athletes. The smartwatch also has NFC for Android Pay. However, the U.S. release of the Huawei Watch 2 does not sport LTE connectivity. Nonetheless, the company says it is planning to release an improved model with LTE support soon.

According to Engadget, the usual retailers of the Huawei Watch 2 are Best Buy, Amazon, NewEgg and Walmart. If the wearable device is bought, the buyer gets free 10 weeks of Google Play Music. It is a clever freebie, knowing that the watch can easily connect to a pair of Bluetooth earphones.

The Huawei Watch 2 battery capacity lasts for several days, or 25 days in a special standby step-tracking mode. The watch also has an onboard speaker that can be used for phone-connected calls or playing music on wrist. But earphone Bluetooth pairing is highly recommended. The data of Huawei Watch 2 are more detailed compared to the previous model's. It is closer to what the Samsung Gear S3 offers.

