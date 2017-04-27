Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC

The Microsoft Surface Phone could have three different variants and could function as a mini-PC.

(Photo : TrustedReviews/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft Corporation is not out of the smartphone business. Recent reports claim that the company might launch a phone that can function as a mini-PC. The Microsoft Surface Phone has been a subject of many rumors and speculations. The much anticipated smartphone is expected to run on Windows 10 operating system.

According to a Telegiz report, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Phone might feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 1,440 x 2,560 pixel Quad high-definition resolution screen. Some rumors claim that the device might also sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Users do not need to worry about multitasking, because the Microsoft Surface Phone will have impressive internal specs. There might be two storage options for the Surface Phone: 64GB and 128GB. To make video calling applications more convenient, Microsoft would also improve the device's camera.

The Surface Phone might feature an 8MP front camera and a 21MP rear camera. As per Mobipicker, the company would not launch the Surface Phone at the upcoming May 2, 2017, New York event. But fans are expecting to hear Microsoft's announcements about it.

Some rumors say that the Microsoft Surface Phone will be available in three different models. There will be an expected Business Edition, Enthusiast Edition and Consumer Edition. The Consumer Edition might be a reasonably priced device. The Business Edition might be a BlackBerry replacement. The third might be a power user device, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone.

The upcoming Microsoft event next month will be focusing on devices to help in the education sector. The company is expected to unveil the Windows 10 CloudBook that will also rival Google's ChromeBooks. Even if there will be no devices under the Surface Phone name that will be released, Microsoft will surely be launching another smartphone that would rival companies like Apple and Google.