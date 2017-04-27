Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Saturn Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC

Edward
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 06:08 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
The Microsoft Surface Phone could have three different variants and could function as a mini-PC.
(Photo : TrustedReviews/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft Corporation is not out of the smartphone business. Recent reports claim that the company might launch a phone that can function as a mini-PC. The Microsoft Surface Phone has been a subject of many rumors and speculations. The much anticipated smartphone is expected to run on Windows 10 operating system.

According to a Telegiz report, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Phone might feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 1,440 x 2,560 pixel Quad high-definition resolution screen. Some rumors claim that the device might also sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Users do not need to worry about multitasking, because the Microsoft Surface Phone will have impressive internal specs. There might be two storage options for the Surface Phone: 64GB and 128GB. To make video calling applications more convenient, Microsoft would also improve the device's camera.

The Surface Phone might feature an 8MP front camera and a 21MP rear camera. As per Mobipicker, the company would not launch the Surface Phone at the upcoming May 2, 2017, New York event. But fans are expecting to hear Microsoft's announcements about it.

Some rumors say that the Microsoft Surface Phone will be available in three different models. There will be an expected Business Edition, Enthusiast Edition and Consumer Edition. The Consumer Edition might be a reasonably priced device. The Business Edition might be a BlackBerry replacement. The third might be a power user device, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone.

The upcoming Microsoft event next month will be focusing on devices to help in the education sector. The company is expected to unveil the Windows 10 CloudBook that will also rival Google's ChromeBooks. Even if there will be no devices under the Surface Phone name that will be released, Microsoft will surely be launching another smartphone that would rival companies like Apple and Google.

TagsMicrosoft Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone News, Microsoft Surface Phone Update, Microsoft Surface, Microsoft

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Th...

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Functio...

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: New Leaked Sketch Shows Under-Screen Fingerprint ...

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics