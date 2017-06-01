Hybrid Laptop Eve V Has Several Advantages Over Microsoft’s Surface Pro

Eve V is the first ever crowd-designed device by the Finnish company Eve Tech.

(Photo : techtechtech/YouTube screenshot)

The device Eve V is dubbed as Microsoft Surface Pro clone. Eve V managed to attract a lot of tech enthusiast's attention at the Computex 2017 in Taipei. Eve V is a product of the company Eve Tech that is headed by CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis. The laptop or tablet hybrid is the first ever crowd-designed device by the company.

The Finnish company offers an amazing built and user-friendly features and design for its latest device. Tech enthusiasts have been following the community-developed Eve V convertible tablet since its first specs and images were unveiled late last year. According to Windows Central, the device could even beat the Microsoft Surface Pro.

One of the best features that gives the hybrid tablet Eve V an advantage over the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is its USB-C ports. Microsoft did not add USB-C ports on its Surface Pro devices because the company believes that it still has little ways to go before it totally goes mainstream. A lot of people are now comparing Eve V to Microsoft's Surface Pro line, but the company only has good words for the startup.

The Eve V is a detachable 2-in-1 device that also has a Thunderbolt 3 port. As per Tech Spot, Eve V has a 2,736 x 1,824 screen just like Microsoft's Surface Pro. The device has a stylus pen that also comes from the same supplier that provided the pen for the Surface 2, 3 and 4. Unlike Microsoft's products, Eve V is already bundled with its stylus pen at a starting price of $799.

Eve V features an Intel Core i5 or i7 Y-series CPU, 8GB or 16GB LPDD3 RAM. There are three different storage options for the device: the 128GB, 256GB and the 512GB. There is also an ample 48 Wh battery, which is good for a full day of use. Eve V also features fingerprint sensor, Gorilla glass and anti-reflective screen coating. In addition, there is an expected LTE version of the device set to launch in the future.