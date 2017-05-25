Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 update Milky Way iPhone 8

New Microsoft Surface Pro Most Versatile Device The Company Has Ever Made; Battery Boost, Sensitive Stylus Pen And More Features Revealed!

Edward
First Posted: May 25, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
 Microsoft Surface Pro
The new Microsoft Surface Pro is probably the most versatile device the company has ever made.
(Photo : Microsoft Surface/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft recently announced its new Surface Pro device last May 23, 2017 on Shanghai. Some people prefer to call it as the Surface Pro 5 because it is the successor of the fourth model. But reports claim that the device is simply a Surface Pro, because Microsoft abandoned the number this time. The device also comes with other product that bears the Surface brand.

According to CNBC, the new Microsoft Surface Pro is like a tablet that approximately doubles a laptop's price if consumers purchase it with the Microsoft's keyboard accessory. The new Surface Pro is probably the most versatile device ever made by Microsoft, which is why it is very appealing to consumers.

The Microsoft Surface Pro also comes with longer battery life and faster processors. The company is hoping that its new features and improvements will help it rival newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung, Apple and others. The new Microsoft Surface Pro also has a touchscreen display and a support for stylus pen input.

As noted by Tech Crunch, Microsoft is making a huge comeback for the Surface line after it had lost its way for what seemed like decades. The new Microsoft Surface Pro price starts at $799 without a keyboard or stylus pen. The device runs on a special version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 S. Its new operating system will also help the device to run smoother and faster.

The Microsoft Surface Pro has ports like USB 3, micro SD, 3.5 mm headset and a Surface connector. The device weighs 770 grams, it is just a few grams heavier compared to its predecessor. The device has a battery life of 13.5 hours. The Surface Pro is powered by the latest Intel's Kaby Lake processor. Its stylus pen can also sense when users tilt it like the Apple Pencil and has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface, Microsoft

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved.

