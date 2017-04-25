Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy S9 News & Update: Super Smartphone In The Works; Phone To Be Powered By Snapdragon 845, Dual-Lens Camera To Compete With iPhones?

Edward
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 05:39 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S9
The Samsung Galaxy S9 is already under development. It will sport some impressive features to rival Apple’s flagship phones. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Do Anything/YouTube screenshot)

The South Korean company, Samsung, recently launched its flagship smartphone for this year. The Galaxy S8 is considered the best Android smartphone that can be bought today. But what is the company's next move? Recent reports claim that Samsung is now working on the upcoming Galaxy S9.

According to a BGR report, the South Korean company has already started working on the next Galaxy S model. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is reported to sport a powerful Qualcomm processor. The Qualcomm chip will be a Snapdragon 845. It will also power other Samsung's 2018 flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 uses Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chips. Both brand new chips are faster and more efficient in energy compared to their previous models. Samsung used the same strategy for several years, which means the upcoming Galaxy S9 is likely to be powered by an Exynos and a Snapdragon.

According to Mashable, the Samsung Galaxy S9 might sport dual-lens cameras for optical zoom. The specific features of the camera are not yet known, but it is expected to compete with the iPhone 7 or the upcoming iPhone 8.

Because several users are disappointed when the company moved the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8 next to the back camera, the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor will be embedded under the screen. The intelligent personal assistant "Bixby" will also have a customizable button for easy access.

Samsung still considers improving the Galaxy S9 battery capacity even though some issues were made by the exploding Galaxy Note 7. The company is making sure to build a long-lasting smartphone, but still very safe.

If Samsung wants to offer everything for the Galaxy S9, it should make sure not to make the same mistake Apple did. Samsung should make sure that its upcoming smartphone will have a headphone jack. For sure, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will also have Virtual Reality compatibility.

TagsSamsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 NEws, Samsung Galaxy S9 Update, Samsung

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Iris Scanning Feature Better Than FBI’...

Samsung Galaxy X Latest News & Update: Foldable Smartphone Expected To Be Launch...

Samsung Galaxy S8 Hits UK Market On April 28; Pre-Order Available In Saudi Arabi...

Samsung Galaxy S9 News & Update: Super Smartphone In The Works; Phone To Be Powe...

AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Update: High-End GPU To Launch ‘This Quarter’

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Climate Change Extreme Weather Events

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer

Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer
Ancient Carvings Show Comet Hit Earth And Triggered Mini Ice Age

Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
Space Shuttle Discovery Lifts Off For International Space Station

Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. New Astronomical Phenomenon Discovered! A Type Of Light In The Night Sky Called Steve
  1. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Child Vaccination

Malaria Vaccine To Be Tested In Three African Countries
Alien Life

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building Blocks Of Life
Galleria Mellonella: A Plastic-Eating Caterpillar

Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
Peggy Whitson Sets New Record For American Spaceflight

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks US Spaceflight Record, Receives Congratulatory Call From Trump
Real Time Analytics