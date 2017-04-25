Samsung Galaxy S9 News & Update: Super Smartphone In The Works; Phone To Be Powered By Snapdragon 845, Dual-Lens Camera To Compete With iPhones?

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is already under development. It will sport some impressive features to rival Apple’s flagship phones. (Image for representation only.)

The South Korean company, Samsung, recently launched its flagship smartphone for this year. The Galaxy S8 is considered the best Android smartphone that can be bought today. But what is the company's next move? Recent reports claim that Samsung is now working on the upcoming Galaxy S9.

According to a BGR report, the South Korean company has already started working on the next Galaxy S model. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is reported to sport a powerful Qualcomm processor. The Qualcomm chip will be a Snapdragon 845. It will also power other Samsung's 2018 flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 uses Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chips. Both brand new chips are faster and more efficient in energy compared to their previous models. Samsung used the same strategy for several years, which means the upcoming Galaxy S9 is likely to be powered by an Exynos and a Snapdragon.

According to Mashable, the Samsung Galaxy S9 might sport dual-lens cameras for optical zoom. The specific features of the camera are not yet known, but it is expected to compete with the iPhone 7 or the upcoming iPhone 8.

Because several users are disappointed when the company moved the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8 next to the back camera, the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor will be embedded under the screen. The intelligent personal assistant "Bixby" will also have a customizable button for easy access.

Samsung still considers improving the Galaxy S9 battery capacity even though some issues were made by the exploding Galaxy Note 7. The company is making sure to build a long-lasting smartphone, but still very safe.

If Samsung wants to offer everything for the Galaxy S9, it should make sure not to make the same mistake Apple did. Samsung should make sure that its upcoming smartphone will have a headphone jack. For sure, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will also have Virtual Reality compatibility.