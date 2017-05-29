Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7

Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Moon iPhone 8

Edward
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:07 AM EDT
 Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak shows it has bigger screen display compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.
(Photo : Video Conspiracy/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung confirmed that it will launch a Galaxy Note 8 soon. A lot of Samsung supporters are not in favor of the company's decision to launch a device that bears the "Galaxy Note" brand name. The main reason is the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issue that dragged the company's reputation down and until now people still remember the device's problem. But recent reports claim that the device will sport impressive features, more impressive than the Galaxy S8.

According to Tech Radar, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might have a bigger screen display compared to the Galaxy S8 phone. Recent leaked video shows that the Galaxy Note 8 might sport a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S8 only has a 5.8-inch screen and the Galaxy S8 Plus maxes out at a 6.2-inch screen.

Some rumors also claim that the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 8 will be located on the front, underneath its display screen. A lot of fans are not comfortable with the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8 because it is located at the back, which is why the company made an effort to relocate the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 8.

The company could also introduce a Samsung Gear VR game changer if the Galaxy Note 8 does include a 4K display. As per CNET, Samsung will also launch two new Galaxy J products this year. It will be the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017). The Galaxy J smartphone series is the company's take on super-affordable Android phones.

The company already launched its Galaxy J3 (2017) earlier in May. The new Samsung Galaxy J3 indicates that the J series' low price could be $180 or about £140. The new Galaxy J3 has entry-level specs to match like a 5-inch high-definition display, 2,600 mAh battery capacity and a 5-megapixel rear camera.

