Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Includes S Pen, Facial Recognition Feature

Edward
First Posted: May 31, 2017 06:02 AM EDT
 Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
The new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a built-in S Pen and it also has facial recognition feature.
(Photo : Information Technology/YouTube screenshot )

The Samsung S Pen is one of the world's most popular detachable tools for Galaxy Note line of phones and tablets. The Samsung S Pen can be used to input commands to mobile device or graphics tablet. Users can also use it to draw or make selections by tapping the stylus on the screen. Recent reports claim that the Samsung S Pen is finally making the jump from Android devices to Windows laptops.

According to Tech Crunch, the Samsung S Pen tool is going to be bundled with the latest laptop of the company, the Notebook 9 Pro. The device was announced just in time for the Computex Taipei trade show. The Notebook 9 Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 13.3-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-7500U processor.

The new and improved Samsung S Pen has a 0.7 mm tip with Windows Ink Support feature. It is also capable of detecting more than 4,000 levels of pressure.

The S Pen includes Samsung's Air Command software for drawing, notes and editing documents. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro will work perfectly with the new S Pen.

The 13-inch model of Notebook 9 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, while the 15-inch model 16GB. Both of the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has 256GB of SSD storage. However, only the 15-inch model uses an AMD Radeon 540 GPU. Users can expect that the 15-inch model has a better performance compared to the 13-inch model.

Both of the two models have full high-definition screens. Samsung also claims that the Notebook 9 Pro is capable of providing viewing angles of up to 178 degrees.

According to The Verge, Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a 360-degree hinge just like Lenovo's Yoga laptops. This means that the device can be used as a tablet or a laptop. There is also a Windows Hello camera at the front of the device. The camera also supports facial recognition to log into Windows 10.

TagsSamsung Notebook 9 Pro, Samsung Notebook 9, Samsung Notebook, Samsung

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; ...

Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could ...

Samsung Galaxy S8’s Iris Scanner Tricked By A Photo? Easy Steps Of Hacking ...

Samsung Rivals Android Pay, Apple Pay; New Mobile Payment Service Samsung Pay ...

Samsung’s Bixby Is Now Available On Smart Fridges; Company Plans To Implement ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
  2. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  3. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  4. The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
Real Time Analytics