New Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Includes S Pen, Facial Recognition Feature

The new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a built-in S Pen and it also has facial recognition feature.

The Samsung S Pen is one of the world's most popular detachable tools for Galaxy Note line of phones and tablets. The Samsung S Pen can be used to input commands to mobile device or graphics tablet. Users can also use it to draw or make selections by tapping the stylus on the screen. Recent reports claim that the Samsung S Pen is finally making the jump from Android devices to Windows laptops.

According to Tech Crunch, the Samsung S Pen tool is going to be bundled with the latest laptop of the company, the Notebook 9 Pro. The device was announced just in time for the Computex Taipei trade show. The Notebook 9 Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 13.3-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-7500U processor.

The new and improved Samsung S Pen has a 0.7 mm tip with Windows Ink Support feature. It is also capable of detecting more than 4,000 levels of pressure.

The S Pen includes Samsung's Air Command software for drawing, notes and editing documents. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro will work perfectly with the new S Pen.

The 13-inch model of Notebook 9 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, while the 15-inch model 16GB. Both of the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has 256GB of SSD storage. However, only the 15-inch model uses an AMD Radeon 540 GPU. Users can expect that the 15-inch model has a better performance compared to the 13-inch model.

Both of the two models have full high-definition screens. Samsung also claims that the Notebook 9 Pro is capable of providing viewing angles of up to 178 degrees.

According to The Verge, Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a 360-degree hinge just like Lenovo's Yoga laptops. This means that the device can be used as a tablet or a laptop. There is also a Windows Hello camera at the front of the device. The camera also supports facial recognition to log into Windows 10.