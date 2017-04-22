Microsoft Works On A Device That Can Compete With Google’s ChromeBooks; Device Will Run On Windows 10 Cloud

Microsoft is working on a device that can compete with Google’s famous ChromeBooks.

(Photo : Windows Central/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft Corporation recently announced that it will be hosting a software and hardware event this May 2, 2017. The company will hold the event in New York City. Microsoft is expected to unveil Windows 10 Cloud operating system and the rumored Surface CloudBook at the event.

According to The Verge report, Microsoft Corporation might be planning to launch a low-end device that can compete with Google's Chromebooks. The device is said to run with Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Cloud OS.

The upcoming event will focus on education. It is an area where Google's Chromebooks are thriving in. One of Microsoft's main goals is to create a device that will run the Windows 10 Cloud operating system and provide more than 10 hours of battery life or even an all-day battery life that would be very useful for students.

As per Engadget, the Microsoft Windows 10 Cloud performance target specification is a Quad-core processor. It can also be a Celeron or even better. The device should also have a minimum of 4GB of RAM. It must have a 32GB of storage capacity or a 64GB for a 64-bit device. The battery should be larger than 40 WHr. The device should also have eMMC or SSD for storage, and it should also be compatible with a Pen and Touch.

Who will manufacture the upcoming Microsoft devices still remains a mystery at the moment. The upcoming Windows 10 Cloud operating system will restrict applications to the Windows Store. The OS will also forbid the use of non-Store applications like the commonly used browser, Google Chrome.

Microsoft Corporation admits that the Windows 10 Cloud-based laptops would not quite measure up to the competition with ChromeBooks. The Redmond company needs to offer a lot more than just a Window version of the ChromeBook if it hopes to make a mark in education.