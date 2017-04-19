Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change ISS Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Expected To Arrive In Late 2017, More Features Revealed

Edward
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 06:01 AM EDT
iMac 2017
The iMac 2017 is expected to sport an Intel Xeon E3-1285 processor along with ECC RAM.
(Photo : Touch Technology Review/YouTube screenshot)

The iMac 2017 is probably one of the most anticipated devices to arrive. Recent reports claim that Apple will launch the new iMac this year. The device is intended for pro users. However, several rumors and leaks about the device's information have been spreading online.

According to MacRumors, the latest leaks came from a Taiwanese supply chain. Report claims that the upcoming iMac 2017 might sport an Intel Xeon E3-1285 processor that comes with an ECC RAM. The iMac 2017 can be easily configured from 16GB up to 64GB. ECC RAM is a self-correcting feature, which means the device can easily protect itself from any data corruption.

The technical details that came from the Taiwanese supply chain lined up with the rumored features the iMac might have. The device could also include a mobile-class GPU rather than a desktop class card. The new iMac is expected to be unveiled in late 2017.

Quanta Computer is one of the long-time partners of Apple. Quanta Computer is expected to manufacture the new iMacs for 2017. The manufacturer, Quanta, remains the largest all-in-one PC maker in 2017. The new high-end iMac might also support up to 2TB of NVM Express PCI-e SSD storage.

According to an Apple Insider report, the iMac 2017 might have 21.5 inches and 27 inches in screen size. There will be two kinds of iMac: the consumer-grade and Pro. But both the consumer-grade and iMac Pro devices will have the same screen size options. All iMacs are expected to sport a USB type-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Some rumors also claim that Apple might be working on a brand new keyboard for its iMac 2017. The device might have its rumored Touch Bar just like the new MacBook Pros. Some fans might be expecting that the iMac 2017 will be more futuristic compared to the previous models. However, the new iMac is not expected to include a touch screen feature. 

TagsiMac 2017, iMac 2017 News, iMac 2017 Update, iMac

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubl...

Google Maps Recent Update Allows Users To Record, Share Location With ‘Your Ti...

Huawei Watch 2 Latest News & Update: Smartwatch Available In US For $300; Compan...

iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Expected To Arrive In Late 2017, More Fea...

Gionee M6S Plus Specs, Price, Latest Update: Handset To Officially Unveil On Apr...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

NASA's Super Pressure Balloon Aims To Detect Ultra-High Energy Cosmic Rays In Space
Manned Mission To Land On Mars In 2030

NASA's 'Human Mission To Mars' Could Be The Costliest Space Mission Ever
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  1. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  4. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Tropicana Slim Low Fat Milk

Low-Fat Milk, Yogurt May Benefit Mental Health
Europa Water Vapor Plumes - More Hubble Evidence

Venting Activity On Europa May Be Potential Sign Of Life
SHERLOCK: A Gene Tool To Detect Zika Virus, Cancer And Antibiotic Resistance Genes

SHERLOCK: A Gene Tool To Detect Zika Virus, Cancer And Antibiotic Resistance Genes
Mysterious Crack In Petermann Glacier

NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
Real Time Analytics