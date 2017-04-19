iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Expected To Arrive In Late 2017, More Features Revealed

The iMac 2017 is expected to sport an Intel Xeon E3-1285 processor along with ECC RAM.

(Photo : Touch Technology Review/YouTube screenshot)

The iMac 2017 is probably one of the most anticipated devices to arrive. Recent reports claim that Apple will launch the new iMac this year. The device is intended for pro users. However, several rumors and leaks about the device's information have been spreading online.

According to MacRumors, the latest leaks came from a Taiwanese supply chain. Report claims that the upcoming iMac 2017 might sport an Intel Xeon E3-1285 processor that comes with an ECC RAM. The iMac 2017 can be easily configured from 16GB up to 64GB. ECC RAM is a self-correcting feature, which means the device can easily protect itself from any data corruption.

The technical details that came from the Taiwanese supply chain lined up with the rumored features the iMac might have. The device could also include a mobile-class GPU rather than a desktop class card. The new iMac is expected to be unveiled in late 2017.

Quanta Computer is one of the long-time partners of Apple. Quanta Computer is expected to manufacture the new iMacs for 2017. The manufacturer, Quanta, remains the largest all-in-one PC maker in 2017. The new high-end iMac might also support up to 2TB of NVM Express PCI-e SSD storage.

According to an Apple Insider report, the iMac 2017 might have 21.5 inches and 27 inches in screen size. There will be two kinds of iMac: the consumer-grade and Pro. But both the consumer-grade and iMac Pro devices will have the same screen size options. All iMacs are expected to sport a USB type-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Some rumors also claim that Apple might be working on a brand new keyboard for its iMac 2017. The device might have its rumored Touch Bar just like the new MacBook Pros. Some fans might be expecting that the iMac 2017 will be more futuristic compared to the previous models. However, the new iMac is not expected to include a touch screen feature.