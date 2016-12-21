Apple iMac Release Date, Latest News & Updates: Tim Cook Assures Employees Of Desktops In Roadmap; Should We Be Excited?

Tim Cook has assured Apple employees of upcoming desktops in future.

(Photo : Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Tim Cook has announced to his employees that a new Mac desktop may be heading the market's way in 2017. 2016 has not been a good year for Apple. They faced their fair share of criticism with the saga of the missing headphone jack in the iPhone 7.

The latest MacBook Pro was also not up to the expectations of the professionals waiting for it. The iMac computers have not received any major update in the recent years and are lagging behind all that the competitors have to offer.

Reportedly, Tim Cook has resurrected the hopes of all Apple fans by making a strategic query to his employees. As was reported by TechCrunch, Cook has asked, "We had a big MacBook Pro launch in October and a powerful upgrade to the MacBook back in the spring. Are Mac desktops strategic for us?"

This question was a part of a wider post on an internal message board for Apple employees. "The desktop is very strategic for us," responded Cook to his own question. He went on to point out that, "The current generation iMac is the best desktop we have ever made and its beautiful Retina 5K display is the best desktop display in the world."

Most importantly, he confirmed that Mac desktops are not dead, "if there's any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that."

Apart from this reassurance, we do not have any other information about when these new devices will actually be announced or unveiled. We are also not sure what he might be referring to. He may mean iMac, Mac Mini, the Mac Pro or all three of them. Apple takes a lot of time to introduce a new gadget to its loyal customers and fans. We sure hope that a new reveal will happen soon enough or else fans will be further annoyed.

Mac Pro hardware was upgraded last in December 2013. That is a whole 3 years back! The iMac and Mac Mini were also only refreshed 2 years back. In such a scenario, all these devices need a great makeover. And Apple needs to deliver it soon. What do you think about this possible iMac news for 2017? Keep watching this space for more updates on Apple iMac release date, specs and price details.

