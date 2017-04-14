Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Microsoft Jupiter

Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 03:34 AM EDT
Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date
Apple iMac 2017 is expected to pack Intel Xeon E3 processor.
(Photo : David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

With each passing day, the wait for the next gen Apple iMac 2017 is growing longer among Apple fans. Back in 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company is developing a range of great desktops. Although nothing official about Apple iMac 2017 specs, release date or price has been announced yet, a lot of rumors about the device have been hitting the internet for quite some time now.

According to The Christian Post, the upcoming iMac 2017 will pack the latest Intel Xeon E3 processor along with Intel HD Graphics P360. Notably, Intel's newest Xeon processors have been especially designed to manage graphics-intensive workloads. The chipmaker is yet to begin shipping the processor.

As per reports, the upcoming device is rumored to support Error-Correcting Code (ECC) Random-Access Memory (RAM) in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB configurations. The ECC RAM is better than typical RAM as it will not only prevent system crashes. However, this will also allow the iMac to detect and correct errors that might come in the way of data processing, as per the MacWorld report.

Among other specs, the Apple iMac 2017 is expected to feature a keyboard with the Touch Bar that is also found on the new MacBook Pro, an AMD Polaris 10 or Polaris 11 GPU, Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as integrated virtual reality support.

Talking about the iMac 2017 release date, it is expected that Apple might unveil the new device at one of its upcoming events in September or October. There are also chances that the Cupertino-based company could announce the iMac at the WWDC 2017 event that is scheduled to start from June 5 and run until June 9, 2017.

It is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt as Apple has not yet announced anything about iMac 2017 specs, release date or pricing details.

