Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Jupiter Apple Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Leaked Sketches Show Fingerprint Sensor Might Be Located Below The Rear Camera

Edward
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 06:58 AM EDT
Nokia 9
Leaked sketches of Nokia 9 show that its fingerprint sensor might be located below the rear camera.
(Photo : MobySmartCat/YouTube screenshot)

The Nokia 9 is expected to hit the market worldwide this year. The Nokia 9 is probably one of the most anticipated smartphones to come out in 2017, especially that it comes from the company that built the most durable phones. Recent reports claim that the upcoming Nokia 9 specs have been leaked online.

According to Trusted Reviews, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 sketches might have been leaked. Although the source of the leaks remains a mystery, the sketches seemed fairly convincing. If the leaks were true, the upcoming Nokia 9 is going to have smaller bezels. Moreover, there is no physical home button.

The said leaked sketch of Nokia 9 seems to have a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. Basing on the leaked sketches, the company would probably place the fingerprint sensor below the rear camera of the smartphone, Nokia 9. The leak also shows that the device has a dual-camera setup in the rear.

According to a TechRadar report, the upcoming Nokia 9 seems to have a similarity with 18:9 screen aspect ratio just like the flagship smartphones: LG's G6 and Samsung's Galaxy S8 this year. Meanwhile, the Nokia 8 might feature a 16:9 ratio. As of now, there is no news about the Nokia 9's official specs.

Rumors claim that the Nokia 9 might feature an LTE support for each SIM slot. The smartphone might also sport a 22MP rear dual-lens cam that can capture videos in 4K resolution and a 12MP front cam with dual-tone LED flash. Features like geotagging are also included.

The rumored features came from a German optical systems manufacturer Carl Zeiss, the longtime partner of Nokia. The Nokia 9 might also sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD QLED screen, whereas the device pixel density is expected to reach 534 PPI. Advance sensor, such as ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor and accelerometer, is also included.

TagsNokia 9, Nokia 9 News, Nokia 9 Update, Nokia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry;...

Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Impressive Features Could Cause Delay; Phone Could...

Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Why The Company Created Bixby If There I...

Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Leaked Sketches Show Fingerprint Sensor Might Be L...

Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moabosaurus

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered
Mysterious Crack In Petermann Glacier

NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada

Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada; Clean Syringes And Safe Sex Supplies To Be Distributed Free Of Cost
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Edition Stock Update: Here’s From Where To Grab The Last Available Units
  1. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Thing; Ultimate Mobile Device Could Function As A Laptop
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  4. NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Europa Plumes

Water Plumes Detected Again On Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Good Candidate To Search For Aliens
Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies

Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies, According To Scientists
SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space

SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space
Real Time Analytics