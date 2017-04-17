Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Leaked Sketches Show Fingerprint Sensor Might Be Located Below The Rear Camera

Leaked sketches of Nokia 9 show that its fingerprint sensor might be located below the rear camera.

The Nokia 9 is expected to hit the market worldwide this year. The Nokia 9 is probably one of the most anticipated smartphones to come out in 2017, especially that it comes from the company that built the most durable phones. Recent reports claim that the upcoming Nokia 9 specs have been leaked online.

According to Trusted Reviews, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 sketches might have been leaked. Although the source of the leaks remains a mystery, the sketches seemed fairly convincing. If the leaks were true, the upcoming Nokia 9 is going to have smaller bezels. Moreover, there is no physical home button.

The said leaked sketch of Nokia 9 seems to have a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. Basing on the leaked sketches, the company would probably place the fingerprint sensor below the rear camera of the smartphone, Nokia 9. The leak also shows that the device has a dual-camera setup in the rear.

According to a TechRadar report, the upcoming Nokia 9 seems to have a similarity with 18:9 screen aspect ratio just like the flagship smartphones: LG's G6 and Samsung's Galaxy S8 this year. Meanwhile, the Nokia 8 might feature a 16:9 ratio. As of now, there is no news about the Nokia 9's official specs.

Rumors claim that the Nokia 9 might feature an LTE support for each SIM slot. The smartphone might also sport a 22MP rear dual-lens cam that can capture videos in 4K resolution and a 12MP front cam with dual-tone LED flash. Features like geotagging are also included.

The rumored features came from a German optical systems manufacturer Carl Zeiss, the longtime partner of Nokia. The Nokia 9 might also sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD QLED screen, whereas the device pixel density is expected to reach 534 PPI. Advance sensor, such as ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor and accelerometer, is also included.