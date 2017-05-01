Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 Expected To Be Released In Mid-June Worldwide; Other Specs And Prices Revealed!

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 phones are expected to hit the market in mid-June 2017.

(Photo : ColdFusion/YouTube screenshot)

The HMD Global company recently launched some Nokia-branded phones at the recently held Mobile World Congress event, last February. The brand new Nokia 3310 was launched along with the company's most anticipated Android phones Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The Nokia company is expected to make a huge comeback after it will launch all of its flagship devices worldwide.

The prices of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 were also announced at the event, but there was no exact release date stated. The HMD Global company promises a Q2 launch for the devices. According to Gadgets 360, most markets and retailers around the world are already eager to know the prices and release dates for the said devices.

HMD Global is the company behind the resurrection of Nokia's new smartphones. It seems like fans need to wait another month for the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 to be officially available in the market. As per GSMArena, HMD Global might launch the Nokia devices in June 2017.

The Nokia 6 will be the most advanced among other Nokia new devices. The device will run on Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Its screen will be a 5.5-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 6 will be powered by 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 processor and with a Sealed 3,000 mAh battery. The Nokia 6 is expected to have a price of £229.99 (approximately $297) as stated by Clove.

The Nokia 5 will have a price of £189.99 (approximately $246). It will also run on Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat. But its screen size will be smaller compared to the Nokia 6. The Nokia 5 will have a 5.2-inch full HD screen also with Corning Gorilla Glass. The Nokia 3, on the other hand, will have a price of £149.99 (approximately $194). It will run on Pure Android 7.0 Nougat with 5 inches screen size with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.