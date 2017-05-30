Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Smartphone Spotted On Geekbench Listing; Device Will Sport 8GB RAM, 5.3-inch QuadHD Display

The Nokia 9 smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing and it shows it might sport 8GB of RAM and a 5.3-inch QuadHD display.

(Photo : XEETECHCARE/YouTube screenshot)

The most anticipated Nokia 9 smartphone is expected to hit the market sometime in July 2017. A lot of tech enthusiasts are eager to know the Nokia 9 specs. But Nokia still has not released any official statements regarding the upcoming device. Fans can expect that it will be a very durable device just because it is made by the well-known Finnish multinational communications and information technology company.

According to Android Community, the Nokia 9 smartphone has been recently spotted on a Geekbench database. It shows that the Nokia 9 phone will sport a RAM with 8GB capacity. The Geekbench benchmarks named the Nokia 9 as "Unknown Heart." The device might also sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. It might also have a 5.3-inch QuadHD screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

As shown on the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 9 phone might feature a 13MP dual-camera setup. The device will run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The Nokia 9 smartphone has scored 615 on the single-core test and 1116 on the multi-core test.

As per Digit, Nokia is planning to launch six or seven new smartphones this year. Nokia already announced the budget-friendly smartphones like Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The company is still working on its mid-range smartphones in the form of Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. The Nokia 9 seems to be the company's premium smartphone for this year, and it is expected to rival other companies such as Samsung, HTC and LG.

Some rumors claim that the Nokia 9 might also sport an LTE connectivity support for each SIM slot. Its dual-lens camera can also capture high-definition videos in 4K resolution. The company is also planning to have smaller bezels for the Nokia 9 to increase its screen size. The device is expected to hit the market carrying a price tag of €750, which is approximately US$964.