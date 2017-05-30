Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Smartphone Spotted On Geekbench Listing; Device Will Sport 8GB RAM, 5.3-inch QuadHD Display

Edward
First Posted: May 30, 2017 04:50 AM EDT
 Nokia 9
The Nokia 9 smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing and it shows it might sport 8GB of RAM and a 5.3-inch QuadHD display.
(Photo : XEETECHCARE/YouTube screenshot)

The most anticipated Nokia 9 smartphone is expected to hit the market sometime in July 2017. A lot of tech enthusiasts are eager to know the Nokia 9 specs. But Nokia still has not released any official statements regarding the upcoming device. Fans can expect that it will be a very durable device just because it is made by the well-known Finnish multinational communications and information technology company.

According to Android Community, the Nokia 9 smartphone has been recently spotted on a Geekbench database. It shows that the Nokia 9 phone will sport a RAM with 8GB capacity. The Geekbench benchmarks named the Nokia 9 as "Unknown Heart." The device might also sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. It might also have a 5.3-inch QuadHD screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

As shown on the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 9 phone might feature a 13MP dual-camera setup. The device will run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The Nokia 9 smartphone has scored 615 on the single-core test and 1116 on the multi-core test.

As per Digit, Nokia is planning to launch six or seven new smartphones this year. Nokia already announced the budget-friendly smartphones like Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The company is still working on its mid-range smartphones in the form of Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. The Nokia 9 seems to be the company's premium smartphone for this year, and it is expected to rival other companies such as Samsung, HTC and LG.

Some rumors claim that the Nokia 9 might also sport an LTE connectivity support for each SIM slot. Its dual-lens camera can also capture high-definition videos in 4K resolution. The company is also planning to have smaller bezels for the Nokia 9 to increase its screen size. The device is expected to hit the market carrying a price tag of €750, which is approximately US$964.

TagsNokia 9, Nokia 9 News, Nokia 9 Update, Nokia 9 Release Date, Nokia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple And Nokia’s Dispute Finally Over; Two Giant Companies Made An Agreement ...

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 Expected To Be Released In Mid-June ...

Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Leaked Sketches Show Fingerprint Sensor Might Be ...

Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Impressive Features Could Cause Delay; Phone Could...

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Extremely Large Telescope

World's Largest Optical, Infrared Telescope Is Now Being Constructed
Saturn Solstice

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes
Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By Telescopes

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. OnePlus 5 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera; OnePlus Referral Program Helps Consumers Save On All OnePlus Products!
  2. How Did Whales Get So Big?
  3. Apple’s iPhone 8 Might Sport An AI Chip That Is Capable Of Boosting Battery Life And Performance
  4. Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Jupiter

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New Side Of The Planet
Flamingos

Scientists Discover Why Flamingos Stand On One Leg
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
TW Hydrae

Methanol Discovered For The First Time In The Protoplanetary Disk Of Young Star ‘TW Hydra’
Real Time Analytics