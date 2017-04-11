Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage

The new Windows 10 Creators Update will make users' life easier.

(Photo : On MSFT/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft recently released a major update to Windows 10. The company calls it Windows 10 Creators Update. It brings a wide range of improvements and additions to Microsoft's software. However, a lot of Windows 10 users are having trouble getting the update. Some also ask if it will it cost money to install.

According to The New York Times, to download the new version, users can utilize the Microsoft's Windows 10 update assistant software. Some users can also wait for the new version to come automatically. The Windows 10 Creators Update is part of Microsoft's monthly software improvements. The update is free for users who are already using Windows 10.

With the Windows 10 Creators Update, the intelligent personal assistant Cortana will let users set up using just their voice. The voice command feature of Cortana makes the set-up process easier and a lot convenient for the users.

Windows 10 Creators Update will also include a brand new design for Windows 10 that is called "Project Neon." The latest look of Windows 10 brings several stylistic improvements that include boosted animations and blue to applications.

Microsoft also added and made new tools available to developers as part of its goal to help teams create new and beautiful applications. The Windows 10 Creators Update "Project Neon" also delivers a number of improvements to Windows 10's 3D functions and an all-new Paint 3D application.

According to a Forbes report, the Windows 10 Creators Update also allows users to pair their smartphones and enable remote locking capability. A lot of players will also be glad because of the overhauled gaming interface that will change every gamer's way of playing.

The Windows 10 Creators Update new gaming interface can allow the player to broadcast and play online easier and faster than ever before. Gamers can also link the software and its HoloLens headset. The privacy controls of the update encourage users to share their location and provide full diagnostic data to Microsoft to fix issues and improve future iterations of Windows 10.