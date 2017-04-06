iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!

For the first time in years, Apple may have to postpone the launch of the new iPhone 8.

For the first time in several years, Apple may have to postpone the launch of the new iPhone 8. One of the main reasons for its delay is the new upgrades Apple is trying to make. As for now, it is not sure if iPhone 8 will hit the $1,000 mark. However, the phone will definitely be more expensive than any of its predecessors.

According to a CNET report, some technical issues in manufacturing iPhone 8 also could result in delaying the launch. The iPhone 8 could be delayed by a month or two beyond its expected September launch. But it is still possible that Apple will launch the iPhone 8 in September.

Report claims that there are also technical issues with the laminations process of the OLED display panels of the iPhone 8. The Cupertino-based company is also having trouble in integrating the signature 3D Touch into the new displays. Each one could cause Apple's production schedule to slip.

According to Gadget360, the upcoming iPhone 8 is also expected to launch waterproofing, wireless charging and a front 3D sensor camera for it. The company might also ditch its Home button. The upcoming handset is also rumored to have an edge to edge OLED screen. But swapping out the old LCD screen for shiny new OLED display may take some time.

As for now, Apple has not released any official announcements regarding the specs for the iPhone 8. But there is also an idea that the device might also sport a small invisible screen on the back of the iPhone 8 that displays notifications and it is actually pretty awesome.

An October or November launch date would still allow Apple to get its device on the market ahead of the crucial holiday retail season. If ever iPhone 8 will be available in holidays Apple will surely give huge discounts especially on black Friday shopping rush.