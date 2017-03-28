Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 07:00 AM EDT
OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8
Here's a quick OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8 comparison in terms of specs and design. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

There are a lot of flagship smartphones that are making their way in 2017. Among the most anticipated ones are Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus, OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6. Notably, OnePlus and Apple are expected to release their upcoming flagship smartphones in Q3 or Q4 2017. Here is a quick OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8 comparison.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8 -- Specs

The much talked about OnePlus flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, is expected to feature a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display with FHD 1080 resolution, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.1 Nougat, 6GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage, a 4,000 mAH battery, a 23MP main rear camera, a 12MP front camera with wide-angle lens, Qi wireless charging feature and a USB Type-C port, as noted by Alphr. In terms of design, the handset is rumored to get a glass and aluminium body.

The Apple iPhone 8, on the other hand, is rumored to come pre-installed with iOS 11 software and an in-house A11 processor, a 4.7-inch curved OLED display with 1,334 x 750 pixel resolutions, 3GB of RAM, 256 GB and 64 GB of internal storage, long-range wireless charging and a 3D front camera that is expected to replace Touch ID. In terms of design of these smartphones, the next gen Apple iPhone is reported to get an all-glass or all-ceramic body. Also, their physical Home button will be dropped, according to BGR.

While, both OnePlus 5 and iPhone 8 smartphones are expected to offer high-end specs and features, the former might win the race in terms of price. It is because Apple iPhones are not at all pocket friendly.

However, readers are advised to take the OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8 comparison with a pinch of salt as nothing yet about OnePlus 5 or iPhone 8 specs, features, price or release date has been officially announced by OnePlus and Apple, respectively.

