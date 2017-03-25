Apple 9.7-inch iPad, RED iPhone 7, RED iPhone 7 Plus Available At Stores Now

RED iPhone 7 Plus as seen in the picture.

(Photo : Marques Brownlee/ YouTube screenshot)

Apple has finally updated on accepting orders for the latest RED iPhone 7, 7 Plus and the 9.7-inch iPads on the online store in the U.S. and various other countries. Another update notes that users can also purchase the new iPhone RED through select Apple stores starting from March 24 onwards.

Apple's latest flagship tablet, the 9.7-inch iPad, is a fast-performing device reportedly equipped with the updated A9 chip and a brighter Retina screen, which is considered an upgraded version of the discontinued iPad Air 2. However, the new iPad is seemingly bulkier and thicker than the Air 2.

Nevertheless, users are likely to find similar specs in the 9.7-inch iPad as seen in the iPad Air 2 such as 2,048 x 1,536 display at 264 PPI, lightning connector, dual speakers, Bluetooth 4.2, Touch ID supported with Apple PAY, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 8MP iSight rear camera and 1.2MP FaceTime front camera. According to Apple, the price set for the 32GB model including Wi-Fi is $329 that notes it to be the most affordable Apple iPad till date.

A 128GB Wi-Fi version is said to offer a price tag of $429, while the cellular variants are reportedly set at $459 for 32GB version and $559 for the 128GB version. Colors offered for the devices are silver, space gray and gold. As cited by MacRumors, those who order the 9.7-inch iPads now are likely to receive them between March 31 and April 5, 2017 in the U.S.

CNET reported that Apple's latest special edition RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus variants are also available now with estimated delivery by March 28, 2017 in the US. Users can get the RED iPhone 7 at $749 for the 128GB version and $849 for the 256GB version.

Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus RED can be purchased at $869 for 128GB model and $969 for the 256GB model. iPhone RED is a part of the Product RED line-up that features several products such as Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Apple Watch, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad and the full iPod line of products.